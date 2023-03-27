Trevino homers twice; UALR sweeps Lindenwood

Ask University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Chris Curry if he knew what he was getting in second baseman Skyler Trevino, and the man at the helm of the Trojans had an idea.

UALR wanted a solid baseball player. Trevino had spent two years at Houston in the American Athletic Conference.

It also liked the way Trevino's left-handed bat would play at Gary Hogan Field. And the Whitehouse, Texas, native would slot right into the Trojans' remade infield.

But in looking at Trevino's stats, there was nothing obvious to tell Curry what kind of power he'd be getting -- in 62 at-bats over 30 games across two seasons, Trevino logged just one double, one triple and no home runs.

Sunday, Trevino homered twice, including a two-run line-drive shot to straightaway center in the bottom of the seventh, giving UALR a walk-off, run-rule victory as the Trojans completed a weekend sweep of Lindenwood with a 10-0 win.

His second blast of the day -- after he went the opposite way for a three-run home run in the first -- pushed Trevino into the team lead, one ahead of Nico Baumbach.

"I'd be lying to you if I told you it wasn't on my mind," Trevino said when asked if he knew he had a chance to end things when he came up with no outs in the seventh. "I was just trying to pick out a good pitch and put a good swing on it."

UALR (13-8, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) made sure Sunday's series finale was never close to in doubt. The first five Trojans all reached base -- three of them on singles plus Tyler Williams' two-run home run and Trevino's homer to left -- making it 5-0 before Lindenwood (3-21, 0-3) had even recorded an out.

UALR tacked on three more in the third, a pair coming on Ty Rhoades' RBI triple, leaving it up to its pitching to finish things off.

Noah Burkey scattered three hits over two innings -- Curry said the right-handed sophomore, after throwing 68 pitches Tuesday at Memphis, was working in more of an opener role with the plan for him to throw as a traditional starter next Sunday -- before Cam Sargent and Jacob Weatherley allowed a combined three hits over the final five frames.

The latter tandem got help from Trevino and the Trojan infield, however, as UALR rolled inning-ending double plays in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Curry credited the presence of Alex Seguine at shortstop as the reason why the Trojans' defense has been even better than their head coach expected heading into this season.

"The guys rally around him," Curry said. "He brings a behind-the-scenes energy to the guys in the clubhouse. ... He kind of feels a little bit and he looks a little bit like a quarterback on the field."

Heading into the weekend, Curry spoke to the fact that while UALR hasn't been healthy much of the year, he's confident in what the Trojans can be.

Albeit in three games against a team that entered the weekend among the bottom 15 nationally in RPI, UALR's impressive weekend hinted at just that.

"It's definitely a good confidence booster starting out [conference play] 3-0," Trevino said.

"We're just excited to keep it rolling and see how far we can go with it."

SUN BELT

James Madison 9,

Arkansas State 4 (10)

Arkansas State dug its way out of a 4-1 deficit only to surrender five runs in the top of the 10th and fall to James Madison in 10 innings Sunday at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Kyler Carmack allowed one earned run on four hits, pitching the first six innings for the Red Wolves, but ASU (7-14, 0-4 Sun Belt Conference) trailed by three heading into the bottom of the sixth. Hunter Thomas' RBI single then cut the Dukes' lead to 4-2.

James Madison (14-9, 2-2) allowed the Red Wolves to tie the game in the eighth on RBI singles by Jared Toler and Cross Jumper and nearly lost in the ninth inning, allowing the would-be game-winning run to reach third base before a strikeout sent things to extra innings.

The first five Dukes then reached base to start the 10th against Tyler Jeans, putting ASU down 7-4 before it recorded an out. The Red Wolves put just one man on base in the home half, going down without a serious threat.

ASUN

Jacksonville 12, Central Arkansas 2 (7)

The University of Central Arkansas baseball team fell below .500 Sunday as it lost in seven innings to Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Dolphins (18-8, 3-3 ASUN) scored in six of their seven at-bats to run-rule the Bears (11-12, 3-3).

Jacksonville scored three runs in the first inning thanks to a Kris Armstrong three-run home run. Jacksonville followed that with two runs in each of the next three innings to take a 9-0 lead.

Drew Sturgeon hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to get UCA on the board, and Dylan Cyr hit a RBI single in the sixth innings to make it 9-2.

Jacksonville scored three more runs, coming from a solo home run by Armstrong, a hit by pitch and a bases loaded walk to make it 12-2.

UCA starter Charlie Christensen lasted 11/3 innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks.