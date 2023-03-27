Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UA staff tattooed in doubleheader

by Tom Murphy | Today at 3:45 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A weekend that began with great promise for the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks with a win at top-ranked LSU unraveled in a Saturday doubleheader loss that put the team's pitching futures back on the front burner.

The marquee Friday combination of southpaws Hunter Hollan and Hagen Smith did their part in a 9-3 win over the Tigers, snapping LSU's 15-game winning streak at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. But Hollan was obviously done for the weekend after his 87-pitch gem against LSU ace Paul Skenes, and Smith, who threw 80 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, could not participate in Saturday's doubleheader, which could have been 18 innings but was shortened to 16 due to LSU's 12-2 run-rule win in the opener.

Starters Will McEntire and Cody Adcock were tagged for a combined 11 runs on 12 hits and 2 walks in 6 2/3 innings.

Relievers Austin Ledbetter, Zack Morris, Dylan Carter and Gage Wood also struggled to get outs, allowing 12 earned runs on 15 hits and 7 walks in 5 innings.

Freshmen Ben Bybee and Christian Foutch finally calmed the Tigers down on a day when the wind was blowing out and the conditions were ripe for long balls. The two right-handers combined for three shutout innings, preventing the 14-5 nightcap from being a run-rule decision.

Arkansas had a couple of key errors on Saturday night that gave the Tigers five outs during a pivotal six-run fourth inning.

Print Headline: UA staff tattooed in doubleheader

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT