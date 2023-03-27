Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 13

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Some items were not date-marked in the walk-in.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

La Sirenita

505 Thomas Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: Observed a sink full of fish thawing in water without a flow of water.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Observed cooked meat on the countertop at 70 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Spray bottles not labeled in use for cleaning tables.

Once Upon A Time Books

462 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The chemical solution did not read on the test strip.

Pilot Travel Center

5660 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: No sanitizer water was available at the hot-bar.

Noncritical violations: The cheese sauce and chili in the packets did not have a date placed on the bag.

Prairie Grove Junior High School

806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One dumpster lid is missing.

Snack City Plus

3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The chute that dispenses ice on the soda fountain contains a black buildup.

Core violations: None

March 14

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The handwash sink was blocked by a ladder.

Harps - Food Store

1951 N. Center St., Elkins

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food employee in meat department lacks a beard restraint. Walk-in dairy refrigerator has three storage shelves that are lined with corrugated fiberboard.

Kum & Go

729 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Jalapeno cream sauce and chipotle sauce were not in original packaging and were not labeled.

Core violations: None

Mr. Taco Loco

1701 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks an employee with food manager certification. Cloth was not being kept in sanitizing solution. Rice being dispensed with plate, and single-use items being used to dispense salt.

Core violations: None

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Lunch menu lacks a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods. Lunch menu offers Caesar dressing prepared with raw eggs. Spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label in the bar area.

Priority foundation violations: Food manager certification is not available. Disclosure (of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods) shall include: (1) a description of the animal-derived foods, such as raw eggs in Caesar dressing or (2) identification of the animal-derived foods by asterisking them to a footnote that states that the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Chemical sanitizer quaternary is used as food contact sanitizer, test strip is not available. In the back room food preparation area light bulbs lack protection. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: Handwashing sink in bar area lacks soap.

Prairie Grove Middle School

240 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Disposable portion cups were being used as scoops in two containers of sugar.

Serranos Mexican Grill & Cantina

1031 S. Krupa Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: There was a pan of raw shrimp and a pan of raw fish over ready-to-eat food.

Priority foundation violations: Facility did not have cleanup plan for bodily fluids. The menu included the consumer advisory, but the items did not have asterisks.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to the fluids.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Taqueria Bien Salsa

1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: There was not a chemical solution for use in the kitchen at the time of inspection.

March 15

Coyle's Family Restaurant

661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Two spray bottles of sanitizer were not labeled.

Core violations: An uncovered beverage can was in the food prep area.

El Taco Loco Restaurant And Taqueria

2175 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw chicken being thawed at room temperature. Wiping cloths in solution at 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks an employee with food manager certification. Salt and sugar were not in original packages nor labeled.

Core violations: Ice chest had an accumulation of debris.

Firehouse Subs

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Refrigerator of three-doors lacks repair (rubber sealing in doors). Current retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: None

Graceland Pies 5116

3399 Black Forest Drive, Suite A1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Two spray bottles containing chemicals were not labeled.

Core violations: An employee beverage was on the wire shelves with food products. The sub prep cutting board is discolored and a knife has a missing tip. A single-service beverage cup was being used as a scoop for cinnamon.

Inn At The Mill

3906 Johnson Mill Blvd., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Permit was not posted where visible to customers.

Core violations: None

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The walk-in cooler floor covers and the shelves have a buildup of food residues on the surface.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Observed the shrimp on the countertop at 80 degrees. Observed the noodles from cold-holding stored on a shelf.

Noncritical violations: None

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwashing sink in front sushi preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. One food employee is wearing a bracelet and a wrist watch. The top lip surface of the fried rice container is damaged. Employee toilet room door is open.

La Fonda Kitchen Express

214 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Core violations: None

Little Prayers Daycare

4000 Johnson Road, Suites A1-3, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handwash sink near mop sink in restroom lacks warm water. Wood cabinets are not sealed.

Penguin Ed's B And B Barbeque

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: One shelf in dry food storage area is lined with corrugated fiberboard. Mobile storage racks for trays of cooked meat located in the walk-in refrigerator lack cleaning. Two light bulbs lack shielding in back food preparation area.

Pupuseria Glendy's

107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Food mobile is using water from a not drinking water source.

Priority foundation violations: Food manager certification is not available. Refrigerator and prep table lack a thermometer. Service window lacks protection for insects.

Core violations: None

Shake's Frozen Custard

2835 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks quat-10 test strips.

Core violations: The can opener lacks cleaning.

Starbucks

3500 W. Black Forest Drive, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The barista sanitizer bucket was being stored on the floor of a food prep area.

Target

3545 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Hand soap dispenser is empty in the food preparation area. Retail food permit is not posted conspicuous to the customer.

Whataburger

4030 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: None

March 16

Buffalo Wild Wings

3990 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None.

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Prep tables in food preparation area lack a thermometer. Garbage dumpster has lid open.

Jimmy John's

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sugar being stored in container without a label.

Core violations: None

La Media Luna

2135 Main Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw fish being stored in freezer above ready-to-eat food.

Priority foundation violations: Facility lacks an employee with food manager certification. Handwash sink near the dish washer lacked paper towels. Flan, prepared yesterday, in walk-in cooler does not have a date-mark. Food being stored in an outdoor fenced area.

Core violations: In food prep area, not all ceiling tiles are smooth and nonabsorbent. Back door lacks repair.

Lucky Luke's BBQ

1220 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Single-use items were not inverted.

Core violations: None

McAlister's Deli

4055 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Manufactured food products, such as mayonnaise and dressing, do not have date-marks.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelet. Food employees lack beard protection. Left hand side door of flip-top refrigerator and lid on right have red duct tape used to hold lid in place. A service sink is not available. Some areas of the ceiling, above food preparation area and three prep tables, are not clean.

Mosaic Pizza Company

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment.

Otro Rollo

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1375, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One light bulb protection is broken. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

March 17

Club Buena Vista

2056 Dime Drive, Suite C, Springdale

Priority violations: Container with raw eggs is stored above a container with ready-to-eat fruit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Kraken Killer Seafood NWA

2576 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Crawfish in bags outside the cooler, crawfish in coolers outside. Seafood thawing in a box on the floor. The flip-top on the cold-holding unit has food residues on the surface.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Medusa Bar

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Disclosure shall include: (1) a description of the animal-derived foods, such as "oysters on the half shell (raw oysters)," "raw-egg Caesar salad," and "hamburgers (can be cooked to order)"; or (2) identification of the animal-derived foods by asterisking them to a footnote that states that the items are served raw or undercooked, or contain (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients. Consumer advisory: "Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions." Reminder shall include asterisking the animal-derived foods requiring disclosure to a footnote. Inform consumers of the significantly increased risk of consuming such foods by way of a disclosure and reminder using brochures, deli case or menu advisories, label statements, table tents, placards or other effective written means.

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Bar area three-compartment sink lacks drainboards. Doors in toilets lack self-closing equipment. Women's restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Core violations: Facility lacks handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Oasis Del Sabor

1901 W. Shady Grove Road, Lot D11, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Mayonnaise not in original bottle; lacked name.

Core violations: None

Panda Express

2109 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit is expired as of 2/28/2023.

Pineapple Bliss

1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite A, Tontitown

Critical violations: The cold-holding unit for ice cream (Taylor machine) is holding the mix on both sides at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Taqueria El Torito

700 S. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Priority violations: A bowl being used in the ice machine to scoop ice, in a bucket of coconut water a single-use cup in the drink for scooping.

Priority foundation violations: Chips in bucket without a lid on the line.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 13 -- J.O. Kelly Middle School, 1879 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Pedal Pops Food Truck, 169 W. Main St., Farmington; Sale Barn Cafe, 1581 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

March 14 -- Amanecer Market, 1115 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Harps - Deli/Bakery, 1951 N. Center St., Elkins; Jim D. Rollins School Of Innovation, 354 E. Fletcher Ave., Tontitown; McDonald's, 1985 N. Center St., Elkins; Nautical Bowls, 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Orthodox Farmhouse Brewery, 15660 Ball Road, Elkins; Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 633 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Big Whiskey's, 1320 N. College Ave., Suite 34, Fayetteville

March 15 -- Casey's, 699 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove; Elmdale Elementary School, 420 N. West End St., Springdale; Harps - Deli/Bakery, 1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale; Jasper's Hibachi Express, 3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Springdale Early Learning Academy, 2920 American St., Springdale; Starbucks, 4224 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Subway, 411 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Turnbow Elementary School, 3390 Habburton Road, Springdale