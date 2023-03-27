Woman arrested

in NLR stabbing

North Little Rock police found one person stabbed and arrested another Sunday after an early morning standoff.

Trice Dawkins, 48, of North Little Rock was arrested "without incident" after an hourslong standoff with police that started about 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Before the standoff, police responded to a residence on the 700 block of West 16th Street and found a victim who had been stabbed, according to the release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remained in stable condition Sunday, the release said.

Officers then learned Dawkins was barricaded inside the residence. She has been charged with first-degree domestic battery, the release said, and is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond. An investigation is ongoing.