Work will close I-49 lanes into next week

Overnight lane closures are scheduled along Interstate 49 in Springdale 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through Tuesday .

The lane closures will be in place to conduct soil borings, a process in which crews drill holes to collect soil and bedrock samples.

Weather permitting, crews with Geotechnology, LLC. and Time Striping, Inc. will close the inside shoulder and lane of north and south I-49 between northbound exit 77 for the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass and southbound exit 77, mile markers 76 and 77.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.