Wrecks kill four men on Arkansas roadways

Four men were killed in crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports.

Bobby Brown, 82, of Donaldson was fatally injured around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on Antioch Road near Malvern when the 1994 Toyota he was driving left the road and struck a tree, according to a state police report.

Othello King, 76, of Monticello was killed around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday when the 2003 Buick LeSabre he was driving on Arkansas 138 near Grizzel Lane northeast of Monticello crashed into a ditch, according to a report from the Drew County Sheriff's Office.

A driver behind King said he was driving slow and swerving before he accelerated for an unknown reason and left the road, the report says.

Daniel Eskandarian, 22, of Beebe was killed in a single-car crash at 2:48 p.m. Friday on Interstate 40 in Conway, according to a state police report.

Eskandarian was driving east on I-40 in a 2016 Kia Soul, the report says. Near mile marker 134, the car went off the road to the left and slid sideways, beginning to overturn before hitting a tree, the report says.

Bruno Sanchez IV, 46, of Pearcy was killed at 11:32 a.m. Saturday in a collision on Amity Road southwest of Hot Springs, according to a state police report.

Sanchez was driving a 2004 BMW 330I west at a high speed when he collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was turning onto Amity Road from Rush Fork Road, the report says.

Sanchez's vehicle struck a tree on the south side of the road after the impact, the report says.