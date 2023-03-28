2 arrested, face charges in jail contraband probe

A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with attempting to smuggle contraband into the county jail, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Oliver Moore is accused of trying to throw drugs, cellphones and tools onto the grounds of the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center. Catrlia Lashun Sanders-Heard, his alleged accomplice, was also wanted, authorities said.

The two were being sought by the Criminal Investigation Division and Tri-County Drug Task Force, according to a news release. An investigation into the matter began March 24. They were arrested the morning of March 25 by Tri-County Drug Task Force Captain Yohance Brunson.

Moore faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class Y felony punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years, but no more than 40 years or life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and furnishing prohibited articles, a Class B felony punishable by a minimum sentence of five years, but not more than 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Sanders-Heard is also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and furnishing prohibited articles.

Deputies were alerted to suspicious activity outside the jail, and upon arrival, it was discovered that Moore, who was allegedly being driven by Sanders-Heard, had arrived nearby to the jail. Moore was captured on video walking towards the exterior perimeter fence of the jail, where he can reportedly be seen tossing a large nylon cooler bag over the fence, according to the sheriff's office.

The bag, however, snagged on the razor wire along the top of the fence and never made its way into the jail. Moore and Sanders-Heard then fled the area in the SUV they had arrived in. Upon examining the contents of the cooler, it was discovered that it contained a large amount of contraband to include approximately 9.6 ounces of marijuana, MDMA, more commonly referred to as ecstasy, approximately 15.1 ounces of synthetic marijuana, more commonly referred to as K2, approximately 285 gms of suspected marijuana gummies, 11 cigarette lighters, a screwdriver, a multi-tool, cigar wraps, TOP rolling paper, super glue, electrical tape and 14 mobile smart phones with power charging cords, according to authorities.

Both Moore and Sanders-Heard were apprehended a short time later and transported to the jail, where they will remain pending a first appearance or probable cause hearing for the recommended charges.

"The interception of this contraband is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and its detention staff," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

Woods also praised the vigilance of the deputies, detention staff and dispatchers for their quick response and action in preventing the contraband from entering the detention center.

"Contraband of any kind is a serious threat to the safety and security of our detention center as well as detainees," Woods said. "We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our detention centers remain free of illegal contraband."

Contraband items were seized in an attempted smuggling incident March 24 at the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center. (Special to The Commercial/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)



Two people have been arrested in connection with attempting to smuggle contraband into the Jefferson County jail, according to authorities. (Pine Bluff Commercial file photo/Byron Tate)

