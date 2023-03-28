Arkansas House committee hears testimony on bathroom bill

A House panel on Tuesday discussed and heard testimony on a bill that aims to criminalize adults who intentionally enter and remain in a bathroom of the opposite sex while knowing a minor is present.

The Committee on Judiciary considered Senate Bill 270, by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, but recessed early Tuesday afternoon without taking a vote on whether to pass the measure. Chair Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, said the panel would reconvene later in the day after the House meets to allow for more testimony.

Payton presented his bill as a compromise, saying it would require high standards for prosecution. While Payton noted much of the discussion on the legislation addressed how it would impact transgender people, he said the bill would apply to all adults and was needed to protect minors.

Along with addressing bathrooms, Payton pointed to language in the bill and said it would apply to public changing facilities including "without limitation a restroom, bathroom, locker room, or shower room." Under the bill, these facilities include public and private facilities that are "held out as open to the public and designed to be used at a time during which a person may be in a state of undress in the presence of other persons."

Committee members heard from more than 20 people who testified against the bill. Opponents said the legislation targets transgender people who already face hostility when attempting to use public restrooms. Critics also questioned how the bill would be enforced and contended it would fail to protect children.

When discussing how the bill would be applied, Payton said if a person using a bathroom of the opposite sex appeared to be of the appropriate gender, they would be unlikely to face prosecution. He also envisioned people asking members of the opposite sex to leave facilities before pursuing criminal penalties.

Several committee members noted the bill did not address the scenarios Payton envisioned.

The legislation would generally criminalize instances where a person 18 or older knowingly "enters into and remains in a public changing facility that is assigned to persons of the opposite sex while knowing a minor of the opposite sex is present in the public changing facility."

"You have assumed a bunch of language that is not in the bill," said Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock. "When as attorneys we look at a law, we are confined to the words on the page."

Were the bill to pass, lawmakers noted that people who were born female but identify as male and have male characteristics would have to use female restrooms.

A person who violates the bill would be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor for sexual indecency with a child. Payton noted that the charge was less serious than existing sexual indecency with a child charges carrying felony penalties.

Among other exemptions, the bill would not apply to parents accompanying minors younger than 7, people rendering medical assistance, law enforcement officials accompanying a person in their custody and people authorized to maintain and inspect facilities.



