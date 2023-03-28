Arkansas impresses transfer Camren Hunter

Central Arkansas guard transfer Camren Hunter was able to learn more about Arkansas during his unofficial visit to Fayetteville on March 20.

The Razorbacks were getting ready to head to Las Vegas for their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance when Hunter made the trip to Fayetteville.

“Honestly, just the coaching staff itself,” Hunter said of what stood out during the trip. “How detailed they are on certain things. Practice is very high-paced. They’re in there for an hour and a half, maybe two, but when they’re in there they’re handling business and know what they’re doing. High-paced and everybody is involved. There’s no dead time.”

Hunter, 6-3, 205 pounds, starred at Bryant before making his way to Conway, where he started all 54 games in two seasons.

He averaged 14.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and had 45 steals. Hunter was named Atlantic Sun Conference freshman of the year and earned first-team all-conference honors.

As a sophomore, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and had 41 steals. He shot 42.9% from the field, 32.3% beyond the three-point line and 79.6% at the free throw line.

Hunter announced a top five of Arkansas, Missouri, Butler, Loyola-Chicago and St. Louis on March 23, but told The Portal Report on Tuesday he has reopened his recruitment.

He described Eric Musselman’s sales pitch to him.

“How I fit their play style, that was the main pitch,” Hunter said on Monday. “He’s selling me how they can develop me into a better player, how they can help me get to the highest level that I want to get to, and they do that a very high clip.”

The NCAA dead period runs March 30 to 12 p.m. on April 6 while April 10-13 is another dead period. The dead period forbids on- and off-campus visits.

Hunter plans to make an official visit to St. Louis on April 19-20 with visits to Butler and Loyola-Chicago also being possibilities. He said he’ll probably announce a decision after his trip to see the Billikens.

While he said he feels good about all five finalists, Hunter said the Razorbacks are definitely in the running.

“They’re up there, for sure. I can tell you that,” he added.