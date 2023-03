Clarksville, 1909: "Bet you did not know me the other evening on the train." Roy sent this card of the Clarksville public school to Miss Maud Mosley of Morrilton. The substantial brick schoolhouse likely housed all grades at a time when the state spent an average of $12 per year per student.

