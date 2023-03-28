ASU players stay put for new coach

JONESBORO -- The first tweet went live at 9:40 a.m. Sunday with a simple message from junior Caleb Fields: "One last ride."

Just more than 24 hours later, freshman Terrance Ford Jr. joined the party with his own announcement: "I'M BACK."

And not long after new Arkansas State Coach Bryan Hodgson stepped off his plane from Alabama on Monday morning, Izaiyah Nelson struck a similar chord: "Y'all thought I was gone [but] I'm back baby."

With that, before he'd even been officially introduced as the Red Wolves' next head men's basketball coach, the Bryan Hodgson era in Jonesboro was well underway.

The news of three crucial returning pieces set the table for Hodgson's introductory news conference as the 36-year-old coach took to the stage inside the Centennial Bank Operations Center alongside Athletic Director Jeff Purinton, Chancellor Todd Shields and University System President Chuck Welch.

As much as Hodgson -- who spent the past eight years working as an assistant under Nate Oats, first at Buffalo and then at Alabama -- spent time laying out his approach in terms of on-court style and off-court program construction, he continued to circle back to something Purinton told him in a phone call late last week.

"Culture is the accumulation of good people," Hodgson said.

Or in basketball parlance, recruiting.

Perhaps that makes the return of Fields, Ford and Nelson less surprising. At Alabama, Hodgson led the recruiting process for first-team All-American Brandon Miller, who will almost certainly go among the top three overall selections in June's NBA Draft, among several other top prospects.

It's a skill Hodgson started to hone while he was still a player at Jamestown (N.Y.) Community College, even recruiting a future teammate who would later take some of his playing time.

That put him on the coaching path -- even if he wasn't in a rush to become a head coach.

"This was something that I was called to do," Hodgson said. "I've always taken pride in being where my feet were, being the best assistant that I could be, taking everything one day at a time, knowing that the right opportunity would eventually come ... [and] I found that opportunity here at Arkansas State."

Purinton said he began his search process a couple of weeks ago with an initial list of 8-10 candidates that included Hodgson, someone he knew from his time as an administrator at Alabama and one of the leaders of the search process that brought Oats to Tuscaloosa in 2019.

The Red Wolves later added a few more names to their list based on Purinton's conversations with other coaches and athletic directors before interviewing six.

But he, Shields and Welch all came back to the same name.

"I got a call from [Michigan Coach] Juwan Howard ... and he said, 'Man, I just want to tell you, y'all need to hire Coach Bryan,' " Welch said. " 'We've recruited about four of the same players over the last few years and he has kicked my tail every single time.' "

For Hodgson to link up with Oats in the first place was mostly a matter of chance.

When Oats was an assistant at Buffalo under then-head coach Bobby Hurley, they recruited multiple players from Midland (Texas) College, where Hodgson was an assistant at the time.

One day in early 2015, Hurley called Hodgson to recruit him. He wanted Hodgson on his Buffalo staff.

Between the time Hodgson resigned at Midland and began to return home to western New York, where he grew up, Hurley had been hired at Arizona State, leaving Hodgson's opportunity with the Bulls in limbo.

"Nate called me and said, 'Hey Bryan, I've enjoyed getting to know you and I'm thinking about hiring you,' " Hodgson recalled. " 'I've got five scholarships. If you can fill those five scholarships, you've got the job.' "

Oats bought him a one-way flight to Buffalo, and it didn't take long for Hodgson to earn the position.

He then stuck around, working in tandem with Oats to take the Bulls to a pair of regular-season Mid-American Conference titles, three conference tournament titles and three NCAA tournaments in a span of four seasons -- including first-round wins in 2018 and 2019.

Oats and Hodgson parlayed that success into their next four years with the Crimson Tide, reaching their pinnacle this season as Alabama won 31 games, an SEC Tournament championship and claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The results have proven that Oats' method of fast-paced, analytically-efficient offense combined with physical, energetic and "blue collar" defense works. They're as much a reason as any why Hodgson now has this opportunity to be a head coach for the first time after more than a decade as a collegiate assistant.

But being alongside a coach who's risen from the ranks of Michigan high school hoops to one of the most highly regarded in college basketball in a matter of 10 years has shown Hodgson what it takes to be the person running a program like ASU.

"He's honest all the time," Hodgson said of Oats. "He's going to tell you the truth, whether it's something you want to hear or not. ... He pours everything he's got into those young men in that program and he's done it at both Buffalo and Alabama.

"I hope to be half the basketball coach that he is."