Bill filed seeks end of several boards

A bill that would abolish several state boards under the Department of Agriculture and consolidate those responsibilities among a handful of other boards or the department itself is heading to the Senate Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee.

Senate Bill 403 was debated in the Senate on Monday but was referred to the Senate Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee amendment, after previously passing unanimously through the committee on March 14. Sen. Blake Johnson, R-Corning, filed the bill on March 9.

"It has a savings of $42,000 and some 300 man hours in the administration of these boards," Johnson said at the first Senate Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee meeting on March 14.

"There were 63 meetings over the last year, that's about one and a half [meetings] per week."

Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward also spoke on behalf of the bill at the committee meeting on March 14.

"The estimates on the cost savings, it may not look like a large number, but that was direct expenses on travel reimbursements, administrative costs for paper, a very minimal estimate there, but the actual personnel hours, the 386 hours, we know its a lot larger, that doesn't count my time or the director's time, the program manager's time on putting meetings together," Ward said.

The bill aims to eliminate 10 agriculture boards and commissions and consolidate those responsibilities elsewhere.

Boards that would be retired include the milk stabilization board, the Seed Arbitration Committee, the Board of Registration for Foresters, Board of Registration for Professional Soil Classifiers, Commission on Water Well Construction, Private Wetland and Riparian 25 Zone Creation, Restoration, and Conservation Committee, Veterinary Medical Examining Board, Abandoned Pesticide Advisory Board and the Red River Commission.

The bill would charge the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission, the Arkansas Forestry Commission, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the state Department of Agriculture to take up the work of the eliminated commissions and boards.

Under HB 403, the board for the Certified Cotton Growers' organization would become a subcommittee of the state Plant Board.

The Arkansas Agriculture Board would be entirely abolished and its authority transferred to the state Department of Agriculture.

The bill includes an emergency clause that would make it effective on July 1.

Johnson and Arkansas Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward told the committee the bill aims to consolidate the department's boards and commissions from 16 to four; Johnson said the priorities of the boards and commissions on the chopping block align with the responsibilities of boards that should absorb them.

"Just looking at the department and those 16 different boards, commissions and committees just required a whole lot of time and each those had different numbers of members, different quorum requirements, different meeting requirements, so it was constantly juggling all of those 16 different boards, commissions and committees," Ward said.

"We certainly know that the veterinary medical licensing is important, water wells are important, registration of foresters is important and establishing those as specific sub-committees within the larger four boards doesn't take away any of the authorities that exist. Really, the only thing that's completely going away is the Arkansas Agriculture Board, which was always a struggle to even get a quorum for those meetings because it was so large and cumbersome."

Ward said the bill also gives the authority to make appointments on conservation district boards back to individual conservation districts.

"As opposed to having to come to Little Rock for us to decide that, it gives it back to local control on those, and that also took a considerable amount of time," Ward said.

"We believe this helps streamline our operations and doesn't take the authorities away, we can operate those more effectively and more efficiently and better serve our state's largest industry."