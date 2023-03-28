PB school district meeting set

Sederick Charles Rice, Zone 4 Pine Bluff School Board member, invites residents to an Enhancing the Pine Bluff School District Community Meeting.

The meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. April 4 at the family life center of Mt. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 812 East Harding Ave. The special guest will be Pine Bluff Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree, according to a news release.

Participants are asked to register at this link: https://forms.gle/c9GrV9JBaBDzuiiC9 .

Superintendents' scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship applications are available. The scholarship was created by former school district superintendents Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff; Thomas Gathen – Dollarway; David Rainey --Dumas; and Andrew Tolbert -- Warren.

The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. The student must be a graduating senior, have a minimum grade point average of 2.50, and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice.

Applications are at the high school counselor's offices of each school district. The deadline to apply is May 1, according to a news release.

Anthony was superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District for 12 ½ years. Gathen was superintendent at Dollarway for 10 years. Rainey was superintendent at Dumas for three years. and Tolbert served for 13 years as superintendent at Warren.

"With their combined contributions of $4,000, it is their hope that a deserving student in each school district will have an opportunity to attend college," according to the release.

Area Agency sets menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

April 3 -- BBQ with bun, baked beans, coleslaw, hot applesauce, and milk.

April 4 -- Chicken and dumplings, carrots, green peas, 5-cup salad, and milk.

April 5 -- Baked ham, holiday sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, fruited Jell-o, and milk.

April 6 -- Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread, fruit, and milk.

April 7 -- Broccoli and cheese soup, stampede biscuit with ham, spring mix salad, lite Italian dressing, apricots, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Governor to attend Stuttgart event

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other officials will attend the kick off of the Be Pro Be Proud Grand Prairie Draft Day at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart, according to a news release. (A previous press release indicated the event would be held today.)

Be Pro Be Proud Arkansas is a workforce development initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas that connects students around the state to high-tech, high-paying careers.

Business leaders will encourage Stuttgart and surrounding area students to pursue skilled careers.

Sanders will be joined by Randy Zook, president and chief executive officer of the ASCC/AIA and the AIA Foundation; Andrew Parker, executive director of the AIA Foundation and Be Pro Be Proud, Inc.; Donald R. Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System; Wendi Safstrom, president of the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation; Jeffery McKinney, Stuttgart School District superintendent; and Bethany Hildebrand, president and CEO of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce.