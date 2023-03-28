Marriages

Jamal Bell, 26, and Kelsie Roberson, 21, both of Little Rock.

Tabitha Lampley, 26, and Mordecai Edwards, 35, both of Little Rock.

Joel Crumbley, 28, of Tucker, Ga., and Kayla Rogers, 27, of Decatur, Ga.

David Ives, 32, and Katherine Pridgen, 33, both of Burleson, Texas.

Enrique Sanchez, 50, and Victorina Mendez, 64, both of North Little Rock.

Jake Marquess, 47, and Ruth Rowe, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Dane Lucas, 34, and Kara Jacks, 32, both of Alexander.

Brady Rosenow, 24, of Conway and Riley Sullivan, 23, of North Little Rock.

Matthew Paulus, 42, and Stacey Harris, 34, both of Little Rock.

Terrence Haynes, 40, of North Little Rock and Kiphanie Williams, 31, of Altheimer.

Cedric Brewer Jr., 34, of Little Rock and Breyana Gatewood, 24, of Jacksonville.

Justin Cowley, 43, and Jessica Lewis , 26, both of North Little Rock.

Anel Ossius, 29, and Barrett Gay, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Jack Phillips, 31, and Rosa Wu, 31, both of Little Rock.

Quincy Hubbard, 21, and Anastasia Boje, 18, both of North Little Rock.

Angel Galvan Moreno, 19, and Silvia Medal Molina, 22, both of Little Rock.

Cedric Solee, 38, and Kanesha Wilson, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Dirk Horne, 52, of Pine Bluff and Ava Reyes, 49, of Hot Springs.

Divorces

FILED

23-1061. Kaylee Smith v. German Lucas-Ordonez.

23-1065. Anabell Alonso v. Oscar Valenzuela.

23-1066. Michael Alexander v. Juana Kidd.

23-1068. Mary Clement v. Bobby Clement.

23-1069. Miguel Garcia v. Claudia Botello.

23-1072. Tonya Cheatam v. Taurus Bryant.

23-1073. Brandon Cook v. Keelie Cook.

23-1078. Kimberly Bailey v. Mario Bailey.

23-1084. Sara Shelley v. Dylan Shelley.

GRANTED

21-3547. Nathan Disarro v. Heather Disarro.

22-73. Jeffrey Pipkin v. Erin Pipkin.

23-3716. Catherine Arrington v. Ricky McDonald.

23-628. Jean Mathis v. Walter Williams.