Failure of Statehouse Convention Center cooling tower prompts authorization of nearly $52,000 repair

Members of the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission's Finance Committee during a brief special called meeting Tuesday approved a resolution to authorize emergency repairs following the failure of one of two cooling towers at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The measure, which attributed the breakdown to a failed fan assembly, authorizes paying Harrison Energy Partners $51,720 plus tax to cover the repairs. In the event that repairs are required for certain interior workings of the cooling tower, the resolution authorizes an additional expenditure of up to $6,000.

Repair work can begin in light of the Finance Committee's approval of the resolution, which does not require adoption by the full Advertising and Promotion Commission.