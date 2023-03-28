Final Four: NCAA Women’s Tournament Semifinals Betting Odds

The 2023 Final Four of the NCAA women's basketball tournament kicks off on Friday, March 31 as four of the top teams in the nation travel to Dallas to compete for the national title.

Reigning champion South Carolina made its third consecutive Final Four this season. With coach Dawn Staley and star forward Aliyah Boston leading the pack, the Gamecocks are also the only team that made this year's and last year's Final Fours.

South Carolina's opponent, Iowa, on the other hand has never made the Final Four in program history. With star Caitlin Clark leading the Hawkeyes, the game is set to be one of the most anticipated Final Four matchups in recent years.

The betting odds and point spreads have been released for the two Final Four matchups on Friday, via SI Sportsbook.

Despite South Carolina vs. Iowa being heavily anticipated, the point spread is currently set at 11.5 points in favor of the Gamecocks. Overall, South Carolina is heavily favored on the moneyline at -901, with an over/under set at 148.5 points. Neutral fans have to hope that the game is closer than what the betting odds have right now.

The first game on Friday will showcase No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 LSU. Like Iowa, this is Virginia Tech's first Final Four appearance in program history. However, the Hokies are the underdog in this matchup as the Tigers (-125 moneyline) are slightly favored, with a point spread of 1.5 points. The over/under set at 134.5 points. Virginia Tech, the slight underdog, hasn't lost a game since Jan. 26.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, with South Carolina vs. Iowa following afterwards at 9 p.m. ET.