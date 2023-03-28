Matt Wolking, deputy communications director for former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, was hired as strategic communications director for Never Back Down -- a super political action committee supporting Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Steve Mulroy, district attorney of Shelby County, Tenn., announced that his office will seek the death penalty if a Memphis man is convicted of murdering three people, including Allison Parker, a mother of three who worked as a medical assistant at a West Memphis clinic.

James Douglas, former Republican governor of Vermont, sued Middlebury College, accusing his alma mater of breaching its contract to honor ancestors of Gov. John Mead by removing the Mead name from the campus chapel because the 1900s leader promoted "eugenics policies ... that led to the involuntary sterilization of an estimated 250 people."

Malik Daricaud, a 25-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., sheriff's deputy, was hospitalized "in a lot of pain" after he was shot in a standoff, Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference.

Dean Davis, a Republican state congressman from Oklahoma, insisted he did nothing wrong when he asserted that police "can't detain" him when police arrested him outside a bar for public drunkenness, but he apologized to fellow lawmakers for "creating this unnecessary distraction from the important work."

Anthony Broadwater, 62, who spent 16 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of raping writer Alice Sebold in 1981, has settled a lawsuit against New York state for $5.5 million, his lawyers said.

Becky Malinsky, the primate curator at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., said experts at the zoo are "absolutely excited" about the pregnancy of Calaya, a gorilla whose species is critically endangered.

Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky, accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an Ohio fishing tournament, pleaded guilty to cheating and unlawful ownership of wild animals.

Thomas Greene, a lead researcher at NASA, said he "would have been more optimistic" that other planets orbiting a nearby star had atmospheres if the Webb Space Telescope found evidence of one at an Earth-sized planet in that solar system.