Legislative committee endorses bill to increase contributions to police, fire retirement system

The Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs on Monday endorsed a bill that would increase the contributions of paid members of the state's Local Police and Fire Retirement System to the system and increase the multiplier used in calculating their retirement benefits.

In a voice vote with no audible dissenters, the committee recommended the House and Senate approve House Bill 1260 by Rep. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood.

The system has 6,467 paid members with an average annual salary of $56,084, and 7,987 retired members with an average annual benefit of $14,268, system Director David Clark said afterward.

Kevin "Bart" Simpson, president of the state's Fraternal Order of Police, told the committee the FOP's members are willing to pay the cost of increasing their benefits under the bill.

The paid system members, who are covered by Social Security, currently contribute 2.5% of their salary to the system, and HB1260 would increase the required contribution to 3.5% of salary, committee actuary Jody Carreiro said in an written analysis of the bill.

The normal retirement benefit for the paid members covered by Social Security is currently 1.94% of average compensation times years of service with an additional 1% of average compensation times years of service paid from retirement to age 67, he said. The bill would increase the 1.94% multiplier to 2%.

The paid system members who are not covered by Social Security currently pay 8.5% of their salary into the system, and the bill would increase their contribution to 9.5% of their salary, Carreiro said.

Those not covered by Social Security have a normal retirement formula of 2.94% of average compensation times years of service, he said. The bill would increase that multiplier to 3%.

The system also has the ability for a municipality to elect Benefit Program 2, which provides enhanced benefits, according to Carreiro. The multiplier for Social Security-covered members would be increased from 2.94% to 3% and from 3.28% to 3.34% for those not covered by Social Security in Benefit Program 2.

The system has 2,409 paid members with Social Security coverage and 4,058 without Social Security coverage, Clark said. He noted that the decision to have Social Security coverage was a decision reached by the employer decades ago, not the system.

House Bill 1260 would increase benefits and costs to the system, but also increase contributions to the system, Carreiro said.

"... the increased costs are paid for by the increased member contributions," he wrote. "Therefore, it is our opinion that House Bill 1260 will not increase the contribution rates of the employers participating in LOPFI."

The system's investments are valued at $3.2 billion, Clark said. The system's unfunded liabilities total $711 million, he said.

Employers paid about $97.8 million a year into the system, of which 40% is covered by the state's premium tax, and system members paid about $25.8 million a year into the system, he said.

In other LOPFI-related action, the retirement committee on Monday also endorsed Senate Bill 135 by Sen. Steve Crowell, R-Magnolia, to increase the duration of the Local Police and Fire Retirement System's Deferred Retirement Option Plan from the current seven years to 10 years.

Simpson said the bill would help retain law enforcement officers at a time when it's difficult to recruit law enforcement officers.

Carreiro wrote that "it is our opinion that Senate Bill 135 will not increase the actuarial cost of the system."