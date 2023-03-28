Founders on schools

Denial, hypocrisy, and obfuscation seem to be the basis of too many of our political leaders. Education bills dictating curriculum, removing books from libraries under the guise of protecting children, and removing funds from public schools to reinforce the pretext of parental rights degrade education for all and the development of Arkansas.

The idea parents know what is best for their children conflates caring for and nurturing sons and daughters with the intellectual development of all children through education. A recent letter in the Democrat-Gazette suggests education, as an experiment, has run its course. The founding fathers offered a succinct statement on the importance of education through the Northwest Ordinance of 1787. This foundational document describing the process for admitting a new states to the union states: "Religion, morality, and knowledge, being necessary to good government and the happiness of mankind, schools and the means of education shall forever be encouraged."

Perhaps there is a benefit of reading and understanding the impact historical and foundational documents has on our modern society.

Lately, as I reflect more deeply on my life, I have come to realize we are all blessed with special reminders of how beautiful it all can be. The wonderment of a loving heart, the humility of a giving spirit, the essence of an unselfish soul are such examples.

For me that reminder is my granddaughter Malin Reed Opitz. We lost that sweet little girl at the very young age of 9½.

In the few wonderful years that she was with us, that young lady taught me more about the splendor of life than I could have learned on my own.

I will no longer see her do cartwheels in the front yard, nor be able play board games with Malin or have her tease me with that twinkle in her eye. I see her everywhere, though. I hear her voice giving me advice and counsel. I see her reflection though the smiling faces of her friends, I feel her essence when I see a person do a kind deed.

In testament, our family has experienced an unselfish outpouring of love and grace from so many including church and friends. Words are inadequate to describe the beauty of it all.

We referred to Malin as an "old soul" for we believe she was wise beyond her years. She gave me, individually, a gift that I can never adequately convey in words. I know, however, that my life is much richer for her being a part of it. I miss her but I will see the little angel again. She is a gift from God. I will see Malin again, but before then, we will continue to talk. She is my reminder.

My wife and I got a good laugh out of Star Parker's column Thursday. Man, she sure hit the nail on the head! Keep up the good work, Star.

I've been following Gov. Sarah Sanders' LEARNS program designed to reform education in Arkansas. She has commented that only 35 percent of our kids could read at grade level. Oh my gosh ... time to do something different because what we've been doing for years (and before the covid shutdown) has obviously not been working. So I began looking online and found the following information.

On the Booneville School District webpage it states that the district has a 95 percent graduation rate, which is 6 percentage points above the statewide graduation rate. (In 2021 Boone-ville spent an average of $11,620 per student.) And the National Center for Education Statistics and the Arkansas Department of Education say that the Booneville graduation rate is in the top 20 percent in Arkansas. However, our math proficiency is 33 percent and our reading proficiency is at the 33 percent level. I admit that I am not a math major, but doesn't that mean that we are graduating a lot of kids who can't read proficiently and solve simple math problems?

It will be interesting to see how Governor Sanders' plan works out in the future. She must feel as I do: If you keep doing the same thing over and over you'll get the same results. Meanwhile, I think the education system should raise a "red flag" to let all know that the education of our children should be a top priority. And certainly, standards need to be raised to reflect the reality of this dire situation. How about posting any progress made in reading/math scores on the digital displays in town? Let the citizens know that this is a priority in our community and that a "high school diploma" actually has merit.

I'm so sick and tired of people whining about a cartoon strip. Bring it back if it makes racist people feel good. Only showing Arkansas' true colors. The man said he hates a whole race of people. Would we be having this discussion if the creator of Curtis said he hates white people? Yes, because white Americans would be up in arms and feel Black Americans shouldn't say that about good white folks.

Get off of it. It was wrong no matter what race. If you agree with what he said, stop thumping your Bible at people because it's not right to think or agree with such disgusting rhetoric. Bring it back so I can get back to real commentary and not racist whining.

