LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Omaha midweek baseball

Pregame:
It is a bright and sunny day at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the low 50s. There is an 8-mph breeze blowing out to right field.
The Razorbacks return home following a series loss at LSU. The Tigers swept a doubleheader last weekend.
Pitching matchup: Omaha RHP Charlie Bell (1-2, 8.36 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 1.98 ERA)
Arkansas lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Diggs DH
3. Wegner LF
4. Bohrofen RF
5. Stovall 2B
6. Jayson Jones 1B
7. Reese Robinett 3B
8. Parker Rowland C
9. John Bolton SS