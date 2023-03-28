LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Omaha midweek baseball

Pregame:

It is a bright and sunny day at Baum-Walker Stadium with the temperature in the low 50s. There is an 8-mph breeze blowing out to right field.

The Razorbacks return home following a series loss at LSU. The Tigers swept a doubleheader last weekend.

Pitching matchup: Omaha RHP Charlie Bell (1-2, 8.36 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 1.98 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Diggs DH

3. Wegner LF

4. Bohrofen RF

5. Stovall 2B

6. Jayson Jones 1B

7. Reese Robinett 3B

8. Parker Rowland C

9. John Bolton SS



