LR shootings leave 2 dead, 6 injured

Little Rock Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents Sunday night, one of which resulted in seven people being shot, two fatally.

Officers Sunday responded to one incident in the area of 3002 Washington St., just before 9:30 p.m. where they discovered several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Right now, it's hard to say [what happened]," Police Chief Heath Hilton said Monday in a news conference. "We can clarify that there was some kind of disagreement that took place that resulted in gunfire being taken out on everybody -- which resulted in our number of victims that we had."

Hilton also confirmed that two victims died.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim later succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said five other people suffered injuries caused by the gunfire, with one person still in serious condition.

Hilton said the department had 33 police officers on patrol Sunday night.

He added that during the time of the incident, some officers were changing out shifts, resulting in other officers "immediately running to the field to get a response."

According to the news conference, the department is working through interviews, search warrants and court orders to further collect evidence and surveillance video as the investigation continues.

"One thing I will tell you is that a lot of the individuals and witnesses that we did interview, some of them were from the city of Little Rock and quite a few were from outside of Little Rock," Hilton said. "So, we saw a large influx into the city which is not uncommon when we see caravanning and things that we've witnessed over the years."

Hilton also used the news conference to discuss an incident that took place just moments before the Washington Street homicides.

Reports from the department state that police responded Sunday just before 9 p.m. to a criminal mischief report.

Officers reportedly made contact with a woman in the area of 3710 S. University Ave., where she told them she was "grazed" by a bullet while driving.

The victim told police she was at the intersection of South University and Asher Avenue when she felt a burning sensation on her left arm.

Officers noted in the report that there was a "minor" injury to the woman's arm, as well as "several" apparent bullet strikes to her vehicle.

Police added that there was a juvenile in the vehicle but no other injuries were reported.

Several shell casings were discovered at the location.

The victim told police she believes the suspect's vehicle was a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Hilton said at this time he believes the two incidents are unrelated.

These investigations are ongoing.