The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of a 28-year-old Black man who died after he was pinned to the floor by seven sheriff's deputies and several others while he was being admitted to a mental hospital in Virginia. National Action Network, a civil rights organization led by Sharpton, announced plans for the funeral of Irvo Otieno set Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va. Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's death. Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill has said Otieno was smothered to death. An autopsy is still pending. Attorneys for the defendants have said their clients were trying to restrain a handcuffed and shackled Otieno at Central State Hospital, where he was going to be admitted March 6. The National Action Network stated civil rights attorney Ben Crump -- one of the Otieno family's attorneys -- will issue a "national call for justice" at Otieno's funeral.

"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner shared Sunday a video of himself walking on a treadmill nearly three months after he was severely injured in a snowplow accident. Renner posted a clip on Instagram captioned, "Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will." In the video, Renner walks slowly on the treadmill and explains to someone that using the machine is like "having a cane" that supports 60% of his weight. Multiple outlets have reported that the "anti-gravity treadmill" in the clip is used to help physical therapy patients regain their ability to walk. Renner announced Jan. 17 that he was released from the hospital after he was crushed by his own snowplow near his home on New Year's Day. The 52-year-old actor previously said he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," Renner wrote Jan. 21 on Instagram. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I," he wrote. "These ... bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."