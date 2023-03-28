Murphy USA's CEO

earns $10.4M in '22

The chief executive officer of Murphy USA saw his total compensation increase by more than $1.7 million in 2022, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Andrew Clyde, the CEO of the El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station operator, earned total compensation of $10.36 million in 2022, up from $8.64 million for 2021. He earned a base salary of $1.24 million for 2022.

The company's Chief Financial Officer Mindy West saw total compensation of $3.12 million in 2022, up from $2.81 million for the year ago period. She earned a base salary of $772,917 in 2022.

Renee Bacon, the company's strategy and operations and marketing manager, in 2022 earned total compensation of $1.63 million, up from $1.44 million the year earlier. She earned a base salary in 2022 of $458,751.

The ratio of Clyde's total compensation to the average pay of all other employees -- $19,670 -- was 527 to 1, according to the proxy statement. The comparison is required under the Dodd-Frank Act.

Murphy USA set its annual shareholder's meeting at 8 a.m., May 4, in El Dorado.

-- John Magsam

P.A.M CEO, CFO

see ' 22 pay boost

The chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of Tontitown-based P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. both saw their total compensation rise in 2022, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CEO Joseph Vitiritto saw total compensation of $1.6 million in 2022 compared with $1.5 million in 2021, according to the filing. He saw his base salary increase to $577,670 in 2022 compared with $540,440 a year ago.

The company's Chief Financial Officer, Allen West, earned total compensation of $919,710 in 2022 compared with $832,273 for the year ago period. His base salary for 2022 was $414,230 compared with $389,934 for 2021. West resigned this month and Lance K. Stewart has been appointed to serve as interim CFO. West will remain in an advisory role through June 8.

The company also set its shareholders meeting for April 27.

Shares of P.A.M. rose 1% in trading Monday on the Nasdaq exchange. Shares have traded as low as $23.52 and as high as $38.11 in the past year.

-- John Magsam

State index closes

day 745.82, up 8.94

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 745.82, up 8.94.

"Financial stocks helped push U. S. markets higher on Monday, along with energy producers as Treasury yields rallied placing pressure on select sectors including technology and consumer stocks," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.