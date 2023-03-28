Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NLR’s Ware enters portal

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:51 a.m.

Former North Little Rock High School center Kel'el Ware, who played this season at Oregon, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Ware, 7-0, 210 pounds, picked the Ducks over the scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and other programs. He made official visits to Arkansas and Oregon, and unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Memphis.

A McDonald's High School All-American last season. Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Ducks this season while shooting 45.7% from the field, 27.3% from three-point range and 71.2% at the free-throw line. He blocked 45 shots and averaged 15.8 minutes per game.

Ware had a season-high 18 points against Connecticut in November and matched a season-high with nine rebounds in the game.

He also took part in the Iverson Classic and Jordan Brand All-Star games before attending Oregon.

Ware averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game as a junior at North Little Rock and was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second team.

He led his team to the Class 6A state title game and finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. He was named MVP of the game.

ESPN rated Ware a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 center and No. 8 overall recruit in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class.

Print Headline: NLR’s Ware enters portal

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT