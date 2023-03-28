NLR’s Ware enters portal

Former North Little Rock High School center Kel'el Ware, who played this season at Oregon, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Ware, 7-0, 210 pounds, picked the Ducks over the scholarship offers from the University of Arkansas, Baylor, Auburn, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and other programs. He made official visits to Arkansas and Oregon, and unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Memphis.

A McDonald's High School All-American last season. Ware averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Ducks this season while shooting 45.7% from the field, 27.3% from three-point range and 71.2% at the free-throw line. He blocked 45 shots and averaged 15.8 minutes per game.

Ware had a season-high 18 points against Connecticut in November and matched a season-high with nine rebounds in the game.

He also took part in the Iverson Classic and Jordan Brand All-Star games before attending Oregon.

Ware averaged 16.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game as a junior at North Little Rock and was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps second team.

He led his team to the Class 6A state title game and finished with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals. He was named MVP of the game.

ESPN rated Ware a 5-star recruit, the No. 3 center and No. 8 overall recruit in the nation in the 2022 recruiting class.