Operation leads to multiple drug arrests in Marianna and Forrest City

Authorities charged seven people in Marianna and Forrest City as part of an ongoing federal drug investigation, the Office of the U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Arkansas, said Tuesday.

The investigation by the FBI, Arkansas State Police, the First Judicial Drug Task Force and the St. Francis County sheriff’s office focused on individual independent distributors of methamphetamine and cocaine in Lee and St. Francis counties, U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said.

Authorities said they arrested five people Tuesday: Eddie Bonner, 27, of Marianna, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine; Lance Hendrix, 39, of Marianna, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine; Leonard People, 26, of Marianna, one count of distribution of cocaine; Cedric Woods, 46, of Marianna, two counts of distribution of cocaine; and Jeremy Buchanan, 32, of Forrest City, one count of distribution of cocaine.

Two others — Alfred Bonner, 28, of Marianna, and Clenton Wofford, 42, of Pine Bluff — were in custody on unrelated criminal charges. Now, Alfred Bonner is charged federally, along with Eddie Bonner, with drug conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. Wofford is charged federally with one count of distribution of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Most of the defendants who were arrested Tuesday morning will appear Wednesday for arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris.



