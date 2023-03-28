Other Days

100 years ago

March 28, 1923

CONWAY -- The decision to press forward with plans for the proposed Young Memorial Stadium selection of its location and award of contract for construction was taken this afternoon by the Executive Committee and the Stadium Committee, representing the alumni and former students after trustees of Hendrix College had endorsed the project and had pledged full support to its completion.

50 years ago

March 28, 1973

Almost as an afterthought, the legislative Joint budget committee Tuesday approved Governor Bumpers' proposal to expand the state's Medicaid program to underwrite part of the cost of prescription drugs for persons on welfare. While the Committee was disposing of final budget details of the session, Senator Clarence E. Bell of Parkin stood to say that it should act on the drug program before quitting. "It disturbs me a great deal that we're not taking any action to provide drugs for our needy people," Bell said.

25 years ago

March 28, 1998

[Walmart] The world's largest retailer's Supercenters combine a discount and a grocery store, with space for lease for fast food restaurants, branch banks and other businesses. The first one in Pulaski County will be created by expanding the 8801 Baseline Road location to over 200,000 square feet, the company said earlier this week.

10 years ago

March 28, 2013

Portraits of Confederate soldiers, many posed with guns or oversized knives, make up an exhibit opening Friday at North Little Rock's Laman Library in conjunction with the Civil War Sesquicentennial. "Portraits in Gray: A Civil War Photography Exhibition" features high-quality copies of Civil War-era photos chosen from Atlanta native David Wynn Vaughan's private collection of the original photos. Vaughan's complete collection is advertised as one of the nation's largest of Civil War images.