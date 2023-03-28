PBSD planning $12.6M in upgrades

The Pine Bluff School District will spend $12.6 million to upgrade its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in its four elementary schools.

The district's limited-authority board voted to amend a contract with Performance Services to improve the systems at Broadmoor, 34th Avenue, James Matthews and Southwood schools, and that came after a long discussion about whether to amend the vote just taken in Monday's regular meeting to enter into an $11.6 million contract with the service provider.

PBSD Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree informed board members that the district has $11.6 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding that can be used toward the HVAC upgrades, but it was her goal to avoid using any money from a district building fund of at least $4 million in order to control spending. The board voted unanimously to approve an $11.6 million project after a presentation by Performance Services officials and had intended to table a contract to upgrade LED systems at each school.

Board member Lori Walker Guelache expressed a desire for LED upgrades, even if it meant having to spend money from the building fund. The upgrades would result in a smaller monthly electricity bill for the district, according to Performance Services officials. One of the officials said it would be better for the company to have all materials ordered at the same time.

The intended scope of the work at the elementary schools, according to the presentation, is to replace the HVAC, dedicated outside air systems and HVAC controls. Among the benefits, the work would meet primary ESSER 2/ARP funding guidelines and current code replacements for indoor air quality, and it would lead to better comfort conditions and humidity control.

CHAMPIONS HONORED

Members of Pine Bluff High School's state championship boys basketball team were honored with certificates from Barbaree. The Zebras defeated Lake Hamilton on March 9 in Hot Springs to win the school's first championship in eight years after hosting the first three rounds of the state Class 5A playoffs at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Central Moloney Inc. to establish a skills trade and manufacturing program that promotes welding education in the PBSD. It also approved a $17,545 project with East Harding Construction Co. to weatherize the exterior of McFadden Gymnasium.