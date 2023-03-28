Player recruiting for ‘next great program’

Each recruiting cycle, a University of Arkansas football commitment helps recruit other top prospects join him. This year, defensive end Kavion Henderson is actively recruiting others to Fayetteville.

Razorback Coach Sam Pittman and his staff headline some of the reasons why Henderson said he believes others should be attracted to Arkansas.

"The reason I'm recruiting guys is because I want to play with great players," Henderson said. "I think Arkansas is the place for everyone to be. A lot of people don't know because they haven't taken the time to visit the place, but we have one of the best coaching staffs. Coach P have put together a great coaching staff, so I just encourage guys to come to the Arkansas if they want to play with other great people and be great and become the next great program."

Henderson, 6-3, 238 pounds, of Leeds, Ala., had narrowed his list of more than 40 scholarship offers to Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Auburn before publicly choosing the Hogs on Nov. 6 and becoming the first commitment for Pittman's 2024 class.

He also cited his relationships with defensive line coach Deke Adams, assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain when he announced his pledge.

Consensus 4-star athlete prospect Noreel White, 6-1, 170, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin, and 3-star defensive lineman Dion Stutts, 6-3, 270, of Memphis University School, joined Henderson and committed to Arkansas this month. They've joined Henderson in recruiting others to Fayetteville.

Stutts said he's working on class of 2024 4-star athlete Juju Pope of Batesville, (Miss.) South Panloa to be a Hog, while White said he's recruiting several of his 7-on-7 teammates.

Henderson explained what he and other recruits discuss.

"They ask me the reason why I committed," Henderson said. " 'Is Coach Pitt really a down-to-earth guy,' and stuff like that and they ask questions about NIL."

Some recruits Henderson is pursuing include 4-star quarterbacks Air Noland, 6-3, 192, of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, and KJ Jackson, 6-3, 210, of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James, and 4-star tight end Kylan Fox, 6-5, 220, of Loganville, (Ga.) Grayson.

"I feel like we're almost coaches too, because how we have to recruit these other people to commit," Henderson said. "I'm trying to fill both sides of the ball."

Pittman has added defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, secondary coach Deron Wilson along with offensive coordinator Dan Enos and tight ends coach Morgan Turner to his staff.

Henderson talks up the new additions to the staff to recruits.

"I just tell them come be a Hog," said Henderson, who also said he plans to officially visit the Hogs in June. "It's a great atmosphere. Everyone knows it when they visit especially with the new staff with Coach T Will and those guys."

Henderson is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 12 defensive end and No. 51 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

Arkansas' recruiting class is currently ranked No. 15 nationally, according to on3.com. Henderson said he is confident more commitments are coming.

"I think April will be a big month for us," Henderson said. "Tell the Hog fans to stay tuned."

