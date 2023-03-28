PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Askew, Moreton do damage to opponents during spring break

Rogers Heritage spent spring break in Alabama, where the War Eagles won six consecutive games before returning home to Northwest Arkansas.

The surge was led by Luke Askew, who batted .500 for the week and added to his stellar performance with a complete game on the mound. For his effort, Askew is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Brinkley Moreton of Lincoln is the NWADG girls Player of the Week.

Heritage doubled its win total from six to 12 after claiming a tournament championship at Gulf Shores, Ala. Askew had a monster week at the plate with a .500 mark (10 for 20) that included 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 9 RBI, and 9 runs scored. Askew also contributed on the mound when he threw a four-hitter in a 9-1 victory over Trinity (Ala.) Presbyterian. Askew struck out six and did not walk a batter in the complete-game performance and he helped himself with two hits, including a double.

Heritage coach Brian Walker said Askew's eagerness to work hard and accept coaching has made him a better player.

"Luke has worked diligently with hitting coach Blake Baxendale and pitching coach Derrick Wynn to grow as a player and he had a big week for our team in Alabama," Walker said. "Both Blake and Derrick have made a huge impact on Luke as a player. Luke is a quiet leader and exhibits everything our program strives to emulate as a person and player. He is accountable to his teammates, trustworthy, and has the ability to become a great leader in his life."

Moreton make sure Lincoln returned home happy during spring break from Alabama by leading the Lady Wolves to a 10-2 victory over Covington, Ala. The sophomore slammed a three-run home to highlight the win for Lincoln, which went 2-2 on its road trip. Moreton also claimed the win in the circle when she struck out 10 and limited Covington, Ala., to five hits.

For the week, Moreton batted .417 with an on-base of .533 that included a double and a home run. She also struck out 19 during 12 innings in the circle.

"Brinkley had a great week in Gulf Shores and performed really well for us in the circle and at the plate," Lincoln coach Brittany Engel said. "The team feeds off of her energy and success. Brinkley is one of the hardest working kids you will meet and it shows in her success in the circle and at the plate."