Police arrest man in Texas wanted for murder in Springdale

by Laurinda Joenks | Today at 5:13 p.m.
Jose Reyes-Sanchez


SPRINGDALE -- U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested Jose Reyes-Sanchez, 24, in Houston on a warrant for capital murder, according to a press release by the Springdale Police Department.

Capt. Jeff Taylor said police think Reyes-Sanchez was involved with the shooting death of Luis Lemus, 19.

Springdale Police Department received a call from the security at Zabana's Nightclub located at 2323 S. Old Missouri about 2:20 a.m. Aug. 28 stating they heard several gunshots in the area.

Police found Lemus lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Eduardo Cruz-Caballo, then 22, Jose Cruz-Caballo, then 23, were arrested Sept. 1 in Sarcoxie, Mo., by Springdale Police and deputies from the Jasper County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office. Both were charged with hindering apprehension, according to police.


