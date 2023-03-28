Police name two people killed in Sunday night shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police have identified the two men killed in a Sunday shooting that left five other people injured, at least one seriously.



Malachi Carey, 20, of Alexander and Jailene Washington, 20, of Jacksonville were fatally shot near 3002 Washington St. around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, according to a police incident report posted on the city's website late Monday.



In a Monday news conference, Chief Heath Helton said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area, near Asher Avenue and Adams Street, and located a large number of people and vehicles as well as seven people who had gunshot wounds.



Carey died of his wounds on the scene, the report stated, while Washington died at a local hospital where he was taken for treatment. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 34, the report states. One was in serious condition Monday, Helton said.



The report indicated the shooting was a drive-by and stated that it was not thought to be gang-related, but gave no further details about what led to the shooting.



Helton on Monday alluded to caravanning behavior that drew all of the drivers to the same spot, but said he couldn’t get into details of the investigation, including the number of suspects.



Police had not named any suspects Tuesday evening.