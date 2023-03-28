Pulaski County judge orders 17-year-old capital murder suspect be tried in juvenile court

Three years after one Pulaski County circuit judge predicted a bleak future for 17-year-old capital murder suspect Malik Raheem Williams, a second judge has seen the potential for rehabilitation in the Little Rock teen, ordering that he be tried in juvenile court.

In a three-page order filed last week, Judge Cathi Compton found that Williams had not gotten a fair shake from the juvenile justice system during his first time in juvenile incarceration in the Division of Youth Services due to contracting covid-19.

Compton said she was further moved by testimony by Brooke Digby, the state's juvenile ombudsman, that he has mental issues -- oppositional defiant disorder, anxiety and major depressive disorder -- and the learning disability dyslexia, which have not received sufficient treatment.

"[He] remains a 17-year-old boy with serious mental problems and learning disabilities that have not been fully addressed," the judge wrote. "Defendant entered DYS about the same time the Covid-19 epidemic hit the world -- and DYS. He got sick with Covid in DYS custody. [His mother] could not visit due to Covid. Few if any services were provided during his stint there, due, yet again, to Covid."

Compton designated Williams as an Extended Juvenile Justice offender, which means that if he is convicted in juvenile court, the state's youth authorities will have jurisdiction over him until he turns 21 in February 2027.

Also, if Williams is not deemed by the courts to be rehabilitated by then, he can be sentenced to prison as an adult. Further, once he's discharged from the juvenile system, Williams, since he has been charged with capital murder, will have to serve at least three years on probation.

Williams had been in trouble with the law since 2018 for property crimes but was sentenced to the Division of Youth Services in 2020 by juvenile Judge Joyce Warren for repeatedly breaking detention rules, like running away, breaking curfew and cutting off his ankle monitor.

Warren, who has since retired, found Williams to be incorrigible, describing him as a "high-risk offender ... on a dangerous path to causing serious injury to himself or others," officials said.

Prosecutors wanted Williams to be tried as an adult, with chief deputy prosecutor Kelly Ward invoking Warren's words at a juvenile-transfer hearing earlier this month.

Williams has been jailed since his September arrest, the day after Calvin Watson was found shot dead behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a house on Dahlia Drive next to Ottenheimer Park in Little Rock.

Ward, with fellow prosecutors David Kamps and Nicole Pace, described Watson's slaying as particularly devious, telling the judge that Williams had tricked the victim into driving them to an isolated area by a city park so he could kill him. Watson, killed about three weeks before turning 21, thought he had been taking Williams to Williams' grandmother's home, according to police.

Prosecutors said further proof that Williams had planned to kill Watson could be seen in the way that Williams had tried to discourage his 19-year-old girlfriend from accompanying them, making Dejenae Lawson leave her baby behind when she insisted on going along for the ride.

Lawson, who police said witnessed the killing, said Watson and Williams had gotten into some type of arguments at Watson's home before the slaying but that Watson had agreed to give the teenager a ride to his grandmother's house on Cloverdale Drive.

Lawson told police that Williams warned her before they left that he was going to kill Lawson and that she had tried to warn Watson by text messages that Williams had bad intentions, according to police.