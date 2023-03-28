Razorbacks score 16 runs in first 4 innings, run-rule Mavericks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ baseball team got back on track with a blowout victory Tuesday.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Nebraska-Omaha 16-3 in seven innings at Baum-Walker Stadium. It was the fifth run-rule victory for Arkansas (21-4).

The Razorbacks have won 15 consecutive home games.

Trailing 2-1, Arkansas scored 5 runs on 2 hits and 4 walks in the second inning.

Tavian Josenberger, Kendall Diggs and Jared Wegner drew three consecutive bases-loaded walks against right-hander Wyatt Sellers.

Following a pitching change to right-hander Kai Reum, Jace Bohrofen was hit by a pitch and Peyton Stovall earned an RBI with a fielder’s choice.

Arkansas added seven more runs in the third inning to go ahead 13-3. The inning included a two-run single by John Bolton and a two-run home run by Josenberger in consecutive at-bats. Josenberger’s home run to right field was measured 405 feet.

Kendall Diggs also scored on a passed ball, Stovall plated a run with a single and Parker Rowland walked with the bases loaded in the third.

Diggs and Wegner had RBI hits, and Bohrofen grounded out to score Wegner from third base as the Razorbacks took a 16-3 lead in the fourth inning.

Fifteen position players saw action for Arkansas. Diggs had 3 hits and Josenberger had 2, and both players scored 3 runs.

Josenberger played his eighth career game against the Mavericks. He scored 8 runs and had 3 RBI during 7 games against Omaha while playing for Kansas from 2021-22.

The Razorbacks out-hit the Mavericks 14-3. Arkansas also drew nine walks.

Omaha (7-11) trailed 1-0 when Bohrofen lined out to score Josenberger from third base in the first inning, but took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. Brennen Bales singled to lead off and scored on a single by Henry Zipay to tie the game.

The Mavericks went ahead when Eddie Satisky, who walked with no outs, scored on a wild pitch by freshman right-hander Ben Bybee.

All three Omaha runs came against Bybee, who pitched 2 innings, allowed 3 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 1 during his 43-pitch start.

Gage Wood pitched two scoreless innings and struck out three for the Razorbacks. Ben McLaughlin, Christian Foutch and Parker Coil each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

McLaughlin, a right-handed junior infielder, pitched for the first time since his freshman 2021 season at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College. He retired all 3 hitters and struck out 2 during his 10-pitch inning, which marked his first action since an early-March knee scope.

Mike Boeve went 1 for 4 and doubled for the Mavericks. Boeve entered with the NCAA’s second-highest batting average of .489.

Arkansas is scheduled to play again Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Alabama at Baum-Walker Stadium. That will be the first game in a three-game series.