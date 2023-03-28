RSVP workers thanked at event

The Pine Bluff office of AmeriCorps Seniors/Southeast Arkansas RSVP recently held a Volunteer Appreciation Come and Go Volunteer Luncheon. Volunteers were thanked for all they do in Jefferson County.

Close to 50 volunteers and the staff of the AmeriCorps Southeast Arkansas RSVP office were there as well. The AmeriCorps Southeast Arkansas RSVP in Pine Bluff is overseen by the Stuttgart office of SEARRSVP, according to a news release.

Volunteers were provided with a brunch full of finger foods, fruit trays, cheese trays, cookies and cupcakes. The Pine Bluff office provided entertainment as well. Jeanette Lightfoot, Barbara Godwin and Billie Rodgers of the Pine Bluff office, along with Norma Strabala and Jennifer White from the Stuttgart office made sure all the volunteers knew how much they were appreciated for everything they do in the community.

The volunteers work hard all around Jefferson County, reading at schools and helping serve at fundraisers. For just about anything that calls for volunteers, they answer the call. If you would like to become involved with RSVP at either office, contact the office where you live.