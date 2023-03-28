School district OKs payment to lawyers in desegregation suit

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Monday authorized payment of $38,002.50 in fees and costs to a legal team that represents Black students in an ongoing federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The board voted 5-0 for the payment at a meeting in which Curtis Johnson, the district's executive director of operations, reported that recent 40% to 50% increases in national construction costs may result in a $35 million shortfall in the money needed to cover what were supposed to be $80 million in upcoming district projects, including the federal court-approved expansion of Mills University Studies High.

"We're trying to figure out what our next steps are," Johnson said. "I'll bring that to you once we get guaranteed maximum prices" for the projects.

Board members took no action on the construction report other than to say that a later work session will be necessary to explore options for the construction as well as for meeting other costs, such as teacher salaries.

The $38,002.50 -- which applies to legal work dating back to July 2021 -- was a compromise offered by attorneys for the students who are known as the McClendon intervenors in the 40-year-old desegregation case. The attorneys are Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman, with legal assistant Rep. Joy Springer, D-Little Rock.

The legal fees and costs are for a 1 1/2-year period in which the McClendon intervenors were monitoring the Pulaski County Special district's planning for upgrading the Mills building.

In a May 2021 order, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. ruled that the Pulaski County Special district had met its desegregation obligations in the long-running 1982 lawsuit and was able to operate without court oversight in all areas -- except in regard to facilities.

The judge directed that the Pulaski County Special district prepare a plan "to comply ... and square up" the construction differences between Mills High and what he said was the "superior" Robinson Middle School. The district had built and opened the two schools in 2018. Mills is in a lower-income area of the district with a higher percentage of Black students and Robinson is in a more affluent and higher-percentage-white area of the district.

The judge concluded that if the Mills construction rated an A grade, Robinson Middle rated an A++.

The district's plan for enhancing Mills -- initially projected to cost about $19 million -- has been tweaked over time but calls for the equivalent of 10 new classrooms, a new arena, space for the school's Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program, and a softball field.

In November 2022, Marshall directed the McClendon intervenors team to submit a bill for its work through December 2022.

That resulting bill was for $44,279.

Attorneys for the school district, however, objected to the methodology for calculating the fees, Devin Bates, one of the district's attorneys, told the School Board.

The McClendon attorneys submitted an offer to settle for the reduced amount of $38,002.50, Bates said, adding that the McClendon attorneys called the amount their "last and final offer, and if the offer is not accepted they will litigate the issue in court."

"In a case like this where a public institution such as PCSSD has entered a consent decree admitting constitutional wrongdoing, the law allows for third-party monitoring/intervention, and the law provides that the offending institution pay for the attorney fees and costs associated with the monitoring," Bates wrote in a memorandum to the School Board.

"For this reason, in this case there is a longstanding history of paying intervenor attorney fees," Bates said. "While we can dispute some methodologies and details, there is no contesting that some amount of attorney fees will inevitably be due and awarded."

Bates also said, "This liability is effectively a carryover from past administrations, and was not caused by something during the time of the current board or current administration."

Regarding the construction costs, Johnson told the board that the latest estimates for the Mills High expansion is roughly $36 million, or $435 per square foot, up from $265 a square foot.

He said the district is trying to stick to the design for the Mills projects that have been presented to the federal judge.

"An alternative is being prepared, but it goes against what we presented to the federal court. Quite honestly I don't think that will be a go for us."

Other projects either underway or in design stages include athletic fields at Maumelle High, a new band room at Sylvan Hills High, remodeling at Harris and College Station elementary schools, and expansions at Baker Elementary and Joe T. Robinson High.