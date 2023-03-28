Sheriff’s Office: Vandalism reported at Sebastian County solar energy facility; more than $160,000 in damages estimated

MIDLAND -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information regarding vandalism reported at a county solar energy facility.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Monday news release vandals damaged solar modules in Midland used to generate electricity for certain county buildings "sometime between late February and this month." One hundred sixty-two panels were reportedly destroyed with an estimated cost of more than $160,000.

"County personnel have determined that the damage was not caused by any natural cause (storms, wind or hail)," Pevehouse wrote. "Rather, it has been determined that the damage was done by vandals."

There aren't any definitive suspects as of Monday afternoon, according to Pevehouse. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (479) 783-1051.