Shooter slays six at school in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.

After exchanging gunfire when police arrived at The Covenant School in Nashville, 28-year-old Audrey Hale was shot and killed by police Monday morning.

The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school's top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian. Amid the chaos a familiar ritual played out: Panicked parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged their kids, and a stunned community planned vigils for the victims.

Three "pediatric patients" with gunshot wounds were transferred to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, according to medical center spokesperson Craig Boerner. "All three were pronounced dead after arrival," Boerner said. Authorities confirmed later that three adults had also died.

The shooter lived in the Nashville area and had attended The Covenant School at some point, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news conference Monday.

He said he was unsure when the shooter was a student there.

The shooter had three guns, according to authorities. A law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the weapons included two semiautomatic rifles, with at least one of them identified as an AR-15-style weapon.

Drake said he did not remember whether the shooter was wearing body armor.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for Nashville police, said the shooter entered the school through a first-floor side entrance and moved from the first floor to the second, firing on and killing multiple victims along the way. "There is video from the school that we are viewing now to try to learn exactly how all of this happened," Aaron said.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building," Drake said Monday during one of several news conferences.

Police gave unclear information on the gender of the shooter. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Audrey Hale. Then at a late afternoon news conference, the police chief said Hale was transgender. After the news conference, Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters but gave chilling examples of the shooter's prior planning for the targeted attack.

"We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident," he said. "We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."

He said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe Hale had "some resentment for having to go to that school."

The shooter gained entry by firing into glass doors on the building, shattering them, police later said in a tweet.

The shooter was armed with two "assault-style" weapons as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area, according to the chief.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Katherine Koonce as the head of the school. Her LinkedIn profile says she has led the school since July 2016. Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.

Students held hands as they walked to waiting school buses, which drove them to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

Rachel Dibble, who was at the church as families found their children, described the scene as everyone being in "complete shock."

"People were involuntarily trembling," said Dibble, whose children attend a different private school in Nashville. "The children ... started their morning in their cute little uniforms, they probably had some Froot Loops and now their whole lives changed today."

Communities around the United States have suffered through one mass killing after another in recent years, with school shootings taking an especially painful toll.

Recent tragedies nationwide include the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year; a first grader who shot his teacher in Virginia; and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a "family's worst nightmare" and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

"It's ripping at the ... very soul of this nation," Biden said.

Biden has pushed for stricter gun-control regulation throughout his presidency, issuing an executive order to increase the number of background checks for gun sales and signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun-control measure Congress had passed in 30 years. While that measure expanded background checks and provided mental health funding, it was crafted to be relatively modest to pass a divided Congress, which is why Biden is asking Congress to take up an assault weapons ban.

Biden later ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff on all federal buildings through March 31.

Biden likened the trauma of surviving a mass killing to the post-traumatic stress that many members of the military experience after combat.

"These children, these teachers, you should be focusing on their mental health as well," Biden said.

First lady Jill Biden, at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C., said earlier Monday that "I am truly without words, and our children deserve better."

"All of us, we stand with Nashville in prayer," she said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., responded to the deadly shooting with a statement on Twitter saying her office is ready to assist local officials and to "join us in prayer for those affected." Blackburn said she is "heartbroken" by what took place.

AFFLUENT COMMUNITY

Founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Covenant School is in the affluent Green Hills neighborhood just south of downtown Nashville that is home to the famed Bluebird Cafe -- a spot typically beloved by musicians and songwriters.

The school has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

Before Monday's violence in Nashville, there had been seven mass killings at K-12 schools since 2006 in which four or more people were killed within a 24-hour period, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. In all of them, the shooters were males.

The database does not include school shootings in which fewer than four people were killed, which have become far more common in recent years. Just last week alone, for example, school shootings happened in Denver and the Dallas area within two days of each other.

As of Sunday, there had been 13 mass shootings with four or more dead this year -- killing 69 people.

The shooting Monday in Nashville was a rare instance of a shooting at a Christian school. Only 6% of all school shootings have been at private schools of any type since 1999, according to Washington Post tracking.

BYSTANDER'S STORY

A bystander near the Nashville site Monday said he didn't witness any part of the shooting but saw police swarm the school building. He also said he watched as parents hugged one another and cried while on their phones outside the school.

John Wilkinson made the 45-minute drive from his small farm town to Nashville for a chiropractor appointment Monday morning, but ended up in the middle of America's latest mass killing.

"I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," he told The Washington Post on Monday.

Monday's tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10:13 a.m.

Officers began clearing the first story of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, Aaron said during a news briefing. Police later said in a tweet that the shooter fired at arriving officers from a second-story window and had come armed with significant ammunition.

Wilkinson, 45, said his first indication that something was wrong was between 10:15 and 10:20 a.m. when he saw the first police car crest a hill by the church. The police car waited for 20 to 30 seconds until it was suddenly flanked by four to five other police vehicles.

He said they drove into the school entrance, but he didn't see officers enter the building because his line of sight was blocked.

Within five minutes, he said, about 50 police cars had arrived.

An officer then entered the building where Wilkinson was and ordered that the doors be locked, he said.

Two officers from a five-member team opened fire in response, fatally shooting the suspect at 10:27 a.m., Aaron said. One officer had a cut hand from broken glass.

Aaron said there were no police officers present or assigned to the school at the time of the shooting because it is a church-run school.

After 20 minutes, he said, the first of six ambulances left the church property under police escort. About 20 to 30 minutes after that, he said, the other ambulances left without a police escort.

Wilkinson said the parking lot of the building where he was quickly became a holding ground for distraught parents.





He said that at about 1 p.m., he saw police vehicles escorting school buses off the property as parents waited about 150 to 200 yards away.

Wilkinson praised the police response. "They were showing unbelievable courage," he said.

Jozen Reodica heard the police sirens and fire trucks blaring from outside her office building nearby. As her building was placed under lockdown, she took out her phone and recorded the chaos.

"I thought I would just see this on TV," she said. "And right now, it's real."

Nashville has seen its share of mass violence in recent years, including a Christmas Day 2020 attack where a recreational vehicle was intentionally detonated in the heart of Music City's historic downtown, killing the bomber, injuring three others and forcing more than 60 businesses to close.





It was not known what security measures were in place at the school. Most Christian schools have tried to harden their campuses, for instance by funneling visitors through one locked central entrance, said Jeff Walton, executive director of the American Association of Christian Schools, which has about 700 member schools. He said that where it is legal, many schools have staff members who carry weapons on school grounds. And he said the topic of school security is on the agenda at every conference he attends.

A reeling city mourned during multiple vigils Monday evening. At Belmont United Methodist Church, teary sniffling filled the background as vigil attendees sang, knelt in prayer and lit candles. They lamented the national cycle of violent and deadly shootings, at one point reciting together, "we confess we have not done enough to protect" the children injured or killed in shootings.

"We need to step back. We need to breathe. We need to grieve," said Paul Purdue, the church's senior pastor. "We need to remember. We need to make space for others who are grieving. We need to hear the cries of our neighbors."

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Mattise, Travis Loller, Holly Meyer, Kristin Hall, Denise Lavoie, John Raby, Stefanie Dazio, Beatrice Dupuy, Larry Fenn, Randy Herschaft and Rhonda Shafner of The Associated Press and by Kim Mueller, Brittany Shammas, Ben Brasch, Holly Bailey, Maham Javaid, Praveena Somasundaram, Perry Stein and Laura Meckler of The Washington Post.

