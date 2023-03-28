Six people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Marty Graham, 45, of 144 Madison 7855 in Huntsville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Graham was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Fayetteville

Rebecca Bowling, 46, of 200 E. Graham St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bowling was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

David Kitchens, 33, of 1558 N. Dawn Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Kitchens was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Juan Badillo-Garay, 20, of 1958 Topaz Circle in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Badillo-Garay was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Stephen McRae, 31, of 703 N. Thompson St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. McRae was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Marco Carrillo-Vaca, 31, of 854 Nichols Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Carrillo-Vaca was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.