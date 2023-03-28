Student diversity needed

This month, a significant event for millions of Americans took place: the National Resident Matching Program's annual residency match. This is when medical school graduates hope to find a residency program where they will continue their graduate medical education.

It is imperative that we, the undergraduate medical education community, take concrete steps to ensure that opportunities for underrepresented students, including those of African American, Hispanic and Native American descent, improve and expand.

In an important first step, every member of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) issued a statement that recognized that the inequities of America's education system are adversely impacting the diversity of osteopathic medical school applicants. The statement also outlines model strategies to improve and support diversity, equity and inclusion across osteopathic medical education, as well as opportunities to reframe and expand diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

It is up to us, as educators and leaders, to take the steps necessary to make higher education more equitable and accessible. As osteopathic medical educators, we are ready to do our part, both for our students and the patients they will go on to heal, while understanding that we cannot do this work alone.

We invite you to join us as we work together toward a healthier, more equitable future.