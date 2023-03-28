The Smashing Pumpkins announce Rogers show





The Smashing Pumpkins, along with Interpol and Rival Sons, just announced an Aug. 16 concert at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

The seminal rock band recently announced their "The World Is A Vampire" tour, a nod to their hit "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," from 1995's diamond-certified double album, "Melon Collie and the Infinite Sadness." Old school fans will be delighted to see founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin back in the lineup.

Smashing Pumpkins just released a new single, "Spellbinding," which received its radio debut this morning during a live appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Billy Corgan revealed details of their upcoming tour and the release date for their highly anticipated third and final act of ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, which is set for release on May 5. Act III will come with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks, plus 10 additional unreleased songs. The album is available for preorder now.

Tickets for the Rogers show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31. Standard ticket prices range from $45-$150 plus applicable fees.

More information can be found at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Walton Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



