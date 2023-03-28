NWA outdoor briefs: Those weeds don’t pull themselves: parks, lake seek volunteers

Bowhunters host 3-D shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3-D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder Conservation Area archery range east of Neosho, Mo. Contestants may start the course anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Entry fee is $12 for nonmembers.

The shoot will feature the "iron buck challenge," at noon which has a $5 entry fee. The winning archer gets the entry fee money. Some of the club's used 3-D targets will be for sale at a silent auction.

For details visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call (417) 439-7054.

Park recruits volunteers

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host an all-volunteer retreat at 9 a.m. April 8. Prospective volunteers can learn about opportunities at the park and meet the staff and other volunteers. The park's new volunteer manual will be available for review.

Register for the event by contacting Avery Blair, volunteer coordinator, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

A century of state parks

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Arkansas State Parks with a variety of activities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

Trail maintenance will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with lunch served to volunteers. The "Birds and Breakfast" program about birds will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with free breakfast items provided. Exhibits and craft making for children will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music about nature performed by Jan and George Syrigos will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. A history of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Arkansas State Parks will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Trail maintenance volunteers should register with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

Pull invasives at lake

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold an event to remove invasive plants from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers. Work will take place between Clark Pavilion and Railyard bike park.

To volunteer contact the alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750 8007.

Float the whole Buffalo

A free program, "Float the Whole Buffalo River" is set for 2 p.m. April 22 at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

Flip Putthoff, outdoors reporter at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will talk about his trip floating 132 miles from Ponca to the Whiter River in one trip. He will explain in the one-hour program what the river is like in different sections, offer food ideas for multiday river trips, necessary items to pack, camping tips, safety and more. He will have his canoe and all the gear he took on the trip.

For details on this and other programs, call the nature center, (833) 356-0847.

Bike race tests endurance

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race on May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for six or 12 hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve.

Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.



