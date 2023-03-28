Venture Center head speaks at lunch

Little Rock Venture Center Executive Director Arthur Orduna told regional business leaders Monday his early focus has concentrated on collaboration with area universities to enhance development of entrepreneurship and early-stage companies.

Orduna was the featured speaker at a Power Up luncheon sponsored by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and Arvest Bank. Working closer with the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been a key effort for Orduna during his first two months on the job, he said Monday.

To further those efforts, the entrepreneurial support organization is scheduled to announce today a strategic alliance with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Arkansas office.

Before joining the Venture Center, Orduna was the chief innovation officer for Little Rock's Circumference Group where he led investments and support for early-stage technology companies.