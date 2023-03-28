WATCH | Judge voices concerns about Garland County’s juvenile detention system

Garland County has been sending juvenile offenders who have to be incarcerated to Jefferson County since the local juvenile detention center closed last summer, but the arrangement is not working as planned and has created "a huge dilemma," according to Garland County Juvenile Court Judge Cecilia Dyer.

In order to address the issue, Dyer and her staff arranged for a meeting at her court on March 14 with several Garland County officials, including County Judge Darryl Mahoney, Sheriff Mike McCormick, Prosecutor Michelle Lawrence, Deputy Prosecutor Angela Street, who handles juvenile cases, Acting Hot Springs Police Chief Billy Hrvatin, Chief Deputy of Corrections Steven Elrod, Capt. Belinda Cosgrove, and public defenders Tamra Barrett and Ann Hill.

The Garland County Juvenile Detention Center closed on July 15, 2022, and McCormick told The Sentinel-Record prior to the closure that operating the facility with a minimum required staff of 10 at an annual budget of over $700,000 while housing a small number of juveniles was not cost-effective or practical, noting they averaged six inmates and, at one point, were down to one.

The county contracted with Jefferson County for them to house its juvenile offenders with a prepaid guarantee of five beds and priority or preferential placement for five more beds if needed.

Dyer, who began serving in January 2021, said McCormick, Elrod and Mahoney were "wonderful and kind and gracious" in allowing her to have input in the negotiations and to express her concerns which included her belief that "five beds was not going to be enough," but "that's what we ended up with."

Now, about eight months since the closure, Dyer said, "the problems I was concerned about have come to fruition and the problem we're having is that once we get the five guaranteed beds filled, the sheriff's office is saying they can't send anyone else because the beds are full. In the last few weeks, I have had to release some juveniles who were in the detention center before they have completed their sentence in order to place someone else in. That's a horrible position to be in."

Dyer said they are not able to get the five additional beds they were supposed to have priority claim to because they have already been filled. She also stressed the growing number of serious felony offenses by juveniles she is having to adjudicate, including multiple rapes, sexual assaults, gun offenses, and batteries.

"The number has skyrocketed," she said. "Most people don't realize the seriousness of what we're dealing with in juvenile court. Some of these kids are dangerous -- they're carrying guns, in possession of illegal substances, beating each other up."

Mike Hawthorne, Dyer's chief of staff and chief intake officer, said they have nine probation officers and someone is on call 24/7 for law enforcement to contact when dealing with a juvenile "to try to determine if they should be cited and released or detained." He said a risk assessment form is "one of the tools we use to help guide us through the process."

He said some are mandatory detention cases and "I can't even override those. If they are charged with gun possession, unlawful discharge, it's automatic and they have to be held until they see a judge. It's mandatory by law."

Dyer said juveniles can be held at the adult detention center but not for more than six hours and they have to be completely segregated the entire time. Because they are limited to only five beds at Pine Bluff, they have been required to use GPS electronic monitors while returning the juveniles to their homes.

"When I came on, we had 10. Last year, we had to increase to 20, which affected the budget, it affected our staff. When you have a juvenile on a monitor, it's useless unless someone is monitoring them so we have to have staff who monitor them 24/7. We went from 10 to 20 and now our monitor supervisor is stretched to capacity, stretched too thin, and the truth is we need more than 20," she said.

Street also noted those situations involving batteries where the victim is a parent or grandparent and "it's not safe to send them home for everyone involved."

"I'm in a real dilemma. I have not seen the contract with Jefferson for 2023, but I am assuming it has the same terms. It appears that we're not getting the additional five beds. What I'm hearing is you're at five so we're full. That's the problem," Dyer said. "It's not working; it's not enough."

Barrett also expressed concerns about the treatment the juveniles are receiving at the other facility, noting, "When our kids were here, we knew they were safe, educated, had counseling, getting baths, needs being met."

Lawrence stressed "the purpose is to rehabilitate" the juveniles and also expressed concerns about how that was being handled. Barrett said the goal "is trying to keep them from getting into that revolving door before they're 18 years old."

Dyer agreed "those concerns need to be addressed" and she encouraged Barrett to file a formal complaint "so it can be properly investigated." She also praised the sheriff's office and noted "we haven't had any problems getting them transported and I really appreciate that. I can only imagine the nightmare that is to coordinate."

Lawrence said her "biggest fear" is that "it's just a matter of time until we have someone brought in on a firearm offense and we have to give up a bed a sexual offender is in and they will get out and reoffend. It's going to be abundantly clear it's because there's no place to put them."

Having started in juvenile court 26 years ago, Lawrence said, "juvenile has always been near and dear to my heart," but she worries that she's not "appropriately protecting the community and I'm ham-stringed and I'm asking my deputy to be ham-stringed when law enforcement calls her and there's nowhere to take a juvenile and the officer just has to let them go."

Lawrence noted when the juvenile detention center here was open "everyone was so proud of it. It's just sad we had a facility and made strides" and "led others around the state in juvenile justice. Now we're back to square one."

"It's a tough situation," McCormick said. "We're trying to balance the resources we have at the county and we work very, very hard to do that. I know there are times when they're aren't enough beds but there are also times when there's more than enough beds, so we have to find a happy balance versus paying for 15 beds we may not use. That's a huge resource the county doesn't have. There's a happy medium, we just have to find it."

Before closing the local facility, Mahoney said the county did a request for proposals for alternate detention centers and received only two, Jefferson and Faulkner counties, and Jefferson advertised to "provide as close to or better than what we had here. That was a deciding factor more than cost although cost weighs in because of statutes."

He said, "I believe one of the issues that compounded this and brought it to a head at this point is that Miller County closed their juvenile detention center and I know of at least two others planning to close. So this problem is going to get worse before it gets better."

Mahoney noted they didn't seek proposals "outside a certain radius because your travel time becomes too great. We tried to stay within a certain bull's-eye of Hot Springs and Garland County when we reached out."

As for only receiving five beds from Jefferson, he said, "Basically, it's a dollars and cents thing for them. They're not going to hold five empty beds when they can get paid for them from some other county. At one time, our juvenile detention center was a money bank, when the state was housing prisoners here, but they got away from that and we were housing on average six children throughout the year."

Lawrence asked if it was "plausible at all" to reopen the Garland County facility since others are closing and Mahoney said it wasn't an option because "we've committed that facility for mental health and have had three proposals to provide a mental health facility there. Also, staffing is an issue in everything we do and you could wind up with an open facility that costs you a million dollars a year that you can't keep any more than five children in because you can't staff it."

Mahoney said "nobody wants in that line of work" and that staffing detention centers, both adult and juvenile, is becoming a national problem. "We couldn't staff it and I think it will better serve our needs as a mental health facility."

He said they could do another request for proposals to seek other facilities for additional beds but stressed that "any such plan B would have to be permanent. We would have to reserve those beds and pay for them whether we use them or not."

Dyer asked if it would be possible for the sheriff's office to provide more monitors which would require additional staff and McCormick said it was a possibility but he would have to go to the quorum court because "it's a money issue."

They also discussed contracting to obtain at least two or three additional beds from Jefferson and Dyer said along with the additional monitors it "would give us some breathing room."

"We need time to gather information and do some research," Mahoney said, noting he would discuss it with the quorum court and the group agreed to meet again next month to further address the situation.



