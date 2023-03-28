WEHCO Video’s president to retire; successor is named

Greg Argetsinger has been named the new president of WEHCO Video, replacing Paul Morbeck, who is retiring after 24 years with the company.

Argetsinger will oversee the company's cable operations in four states.

"Greg is a proven leader in the broadband industry. His experience in leading cable division teams, along with a strategic and operational mindset, will be an asset to our company," Nat Lea, president and chief executive officer of WEHCO Media, Inc., said in a statement.

Argetsinger worked for the last two years as senior vice president and general manager for field and operations at Point Broadband in Alabama. He has managed cable companies in Ohio, Georgia and Illinois and internationally in Romania and Japan.

Morbeck is retiring after 54 years of experience in the broadband and cable television industry.

"I want to thank him for the 24 years of service to our company," Lea said of Morbeck. "Paul has led the improvement of our operations at every turn. He has improved our technical capabilities, our marketing capabilities and our training. In more recent years, he has led the expansion of our company's footprint. We have appreciated his dedication and leadership. He will be missed."