7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Serve the family your own roast chicken with brown rice and gravy today. Alongside, try delicious Apple Fennel Remoulade (see recipe), steamed fresh broccoli spears and dinner rolls. For dessert, buy a blueberry crisp (frozen).

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken, rice, gravy and crisp for Monday.

MONDAY: Make Open-Face Chicken Sandwiches for a quick meal. Place slices of leftover chicken over dense white bread and cover with hot leftover gravy. Add the leftover rice along with a spinach salad on the side. The leftover crisp is dessert.

TUESDAY: This Baked Ziti-Beef Casserole is just right for kids: Heat oven to 375 degrees. Coat an 8-by-8-by-2-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large nonstick skillet, cook ½ pound lean ground beef and 1 small sweet onion (such as Vidalia, chopped) on medium for 6 minutes or until beef is no longer pink; drain. Add 1 medium zucchini (chopped); cook 2 minutes. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce, 1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes, ¾ teaspoon dried oregano and coarse salt and pepper to taste; bring to a boil. Toss with 8 ounces cooked ziti pasta. Spoon into baking dish; cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. Uncover and sprinkle with ¾ cup part-skim shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, 5 more minutes or until cheese melts. Serve with celery sticks and dip, along with soft rolls. Apple slices are good for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Enjoy the Indian spices in Chickpea Stew (see recipe). Serve the aromatic combo over basmati rice. Add a lettuce wedge and flatbread. For dessert, apricots are easy.

THURSDAY: Pasta is a low-cost meal and easy to prepare, like this Spaghetti With Parsley and Cheese: Cook 8 ounces spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, combine 5 cloves garlic (minced) and 1/3 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high for 1 minute. Add the parsley-garlic mixture. Stir well to combine with the oil; remove skillet from heat. Add cooked pasta to skillet; toss well to coat. Add ¼ cup freshly grated Romano cheese, plus coarse salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat. Serve with a romaine salad and garlic bread. Fresh pineapple is a simple dessert.

FRIDAY: Make it quick tonight with Southwestern Chicken Melts: In a medium bowl, mix together 4 to 5 ounces (half a package) Southwestern-flavored cooked sliced chicken breast, ¼ cup salsa and 2 tablespoons mayonnaise. Spoon mixture onto 4 (6-inch) corn tortillas; top each with 2 slices tomato and ¼ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with canned chili beans and guacamole. Make instant Butterscotch Pudding for dessert.

SATURDAY: Tonight, serve your guests Honey-and-Spice-Glazed Pork Chops (see recipe), along with mashed sweet potatoes (fresh or refrigerated) and steamed fresh snow peas. Add a bibb lettuce salad and a baguette. Buy fruit tarts for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Apple Fennel Remoulade

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers (rinsed) PLUS 1 tablespoon brine

1 bulb fennel with fronds

4 ribs celery, sliced thinly on bias

1 apple, cored and cut into 2-inch matchsticks

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

In a large bowl, whisk mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and brine. Cut fronds from fennel and mince the make 1 tablespoon; set aside. Halve fennel bulb; core and slice thinly crosswise. Add sliced fennel, celery, apple and capers to bowl; toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Top reserved minced fronds and serve. (Adapted from "Modern Bistro," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with low-fat mayonnaise) contains approximately 47 calories, 1 g protein, 1 g fat, 10 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 195 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

Chickpea Stew

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1/8 teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

2 (15 ½-ounce) cans chickpeas, rinsed

½ teaspoon garam masala

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Heat oil in a large saucepan on medium. Add onion and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in tomatoes, sugar, curry powder, salt, turmeric and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes or until thickened. Stir in chickpeas and garam masala; cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Sprinkle each serving with cilantro.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with no-salt added tomatoes and reduced-sodium beans) contains approximately 313 calories, 14 g protein, 5 g fat, 49 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 316 mg sodium and 11 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3 ½

■ ■ ■

Honey-and-Spice-Glazed Pork Chops

¼ cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

4 (4-ounce) boneless center-cut loin pork chops (½ inch thick)

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a medium bowl, combine honey, mustard, ginger, cinnamon and cloves; mix well and set aside.

Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Reduce heat to medium-low; add honey mixture. Cook 5 minutes or until internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees, turning chops once. Let rest 3 minutes. Serve chops with sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 198 calories, 19 g protein, 6 g fat, 19 g carbohydrate, 57 mg cholesterol, 433 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com