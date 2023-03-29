Arkansas House OKs two bills to end forced consolidation of schools

The Arkansas House approved two bills Wednesday targeting school consolidation, including one that would stop school districts from being forced to consolidate if they fall below 350 students.

Senate Bill 262 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, would effectively undo a 2004 state law requiring school districts with fewer than 350 students to be consolidated into another district. The House approved the bill on a 95-0 vote, and it moves to the governor for action.

A 2015 law passed by the General Assembly already allows school districts with fewer than 350 students to apply for a waiver from the Arkansas Department of Education to avoid consolidation if they are not in financial or academic distress.

The House also approved House Bill 1504, which its sponsor, Rep. Mark McElroy, R-Tillar, said would protect the Marvell-Elaine School District from consolidation into another district.

The bill would allow school districts to avoid state-mandated consolidation if they are classified as a Level 5 district, meaning a district in need of intensive support, and if consolidation would mean that a student would have to take a bus ride of more than 40 miles to get to the new school district.

Instead, schools that fit that criteria would stay open under state control, and their superintendent would be fired, according to the bill. The House approved the bill 98-0, sending it to the Senate for further consideration.