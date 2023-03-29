Arkansas House panel rejects bill limiting local restrictions on short-term rentals

A bill that aims to limit local government restrictions on short-term rentals failed to advance Wednesday from a House panel.

Senate Bill 197 by Rep. Brit McKenzie, R-Rogers, failed in a voice vote in the Committee on City, County and Local Affairs. The vote came after the committee heard testimony for roughly six hours on the measure earlier this month.

McKenzie presented an amendment to the bill that would allow local jurisdictions to pass certain ordinances regulating short-term rentals, including limiting or prohibiting the use of short-term rentals to house sex offenders, sell illegal drugs or alcohol, or house an adult-oriented business.

The bill would not affect the ability of municipalities to collect taxes or impact the ability of homeowner associations to enact policies on short-term rentals, McKenzie said.

Earlier this month, several homeowners and local government officials raised concerns that short-term rentals — especially those listed on online marketplaces run by Airbnb and other large companies — could devalue properties, cause disturbances for long-term residents and restrict housing availability. Opponents also said the bill would limit local control.

McKenzie presented his bill as a measure intended to preserve the property rights of all Arkansans guaranteed by the state Constitution.

He has contended that nuisances such as loud music and parking control sometimes associated with people staying in short-term rentals also could be caused by long-term renters or residents. The way municipalities should address these concerns, he said, is through their police powers.

McKenzie noted that long-term rentals may be located in residential areas and argued that short-term rental properties should not have to be located in commercial zones.

Property owners and real estate agents spoke in favor of the bill, saying it would protect the rights of landowners and prohibit local government overreach.