Texarkana, 1915: "This is on the line between Texas and Arkansas, hence the name. ... They have two courthouses, two mayors and two of everything." This card mailed to Indiana was of the Railroad Young Men's Christian Association building. It gave Christian rail workers someplace to go while avoiding the substantial vice of the nearby red-light district. The "Y" shut down in the 1930s, and the building was razed years ago.

