Bentonville does some heavy lifting on new adult wellness center with grant acceptance, design contract

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved a grant that will help fund the next step toward a future adult wellness center.

The eight-person council voted unanimously to accept a $1.26 million grant from Bentonville Revitalization Inc. and enter into a $1.14 million agreement with Hight Jackson Associates for the design and development of the center.

In June 2022, the City Council approved the adult wellness center becoming an official city project. The City Council also approved conceptual and operational plans and authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to find funding at that meeting, according to council documents.

In recent weeks, the Parks and Recreation Department received a formal grant award from Bentonville Revitalization, a nonprofit organization established by members of the Walton family to support infrastructure and community projects for the long-term betterment of downtown and in support of city-driven initiatives, according to council documents.

Hight Jackson was selected to lead a feasibility study for an adult wellness center, according to council documents.

The agreement will retain Hight Jackson' services as the city moves to the next project phase. In the phase, Parks and Recreation Department staff will work with Hight Jackson and a construction management team to create complete building and site designs and construction documents, taking the project all the way to bidding. The team also will create an updated construction budget and provide a framework for the construction phase. The design phase is projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, according to council documents.

An adult wellness center would be part of an expansion of the Downtown Activity Center, Parks and Recreation Director David Wright said.

The City Council also approved contracts for two road-improvement projects.

The first contract with APAC-Central Inc. is for $9.79 million for work along Southwest 28th Street.

There will be street and drainage improvements to widen sections of Southwest 28th Street between Featherston and Southwest Maple roads and to construct Southwest 28th Street from Southwest Maple to Southwest I Street.

Improvements will include curb and gutter, sidewalk, asphalt pavement, storm drainage infrastructure, roundabouts, traffic signals and associated site work for construction of street and intersection improvements, said Dan Weese, city Deputy Director of Transportation.

The second contract is with TLS Group Inc. for construction of the South Walton Boulevard and Southwest Fifth Street intersection for $927,437.

The project will replace the traffic signal and improve Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access at the intersection. This will require new traffic signal equipment, wheelchair ramps, pavement markings and the extension of one pipe culvert, Weese said.

The City Council also approved a $16,100 contract amendment with EDG for construction administration services for the Lake Bella Vista parking lot project. A budget adjustment was needed to appropriate Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.

In February, the City Council unanimously approved a bid award that will improve amenities at Lake Bella Vista. The $1.83 million agreement with Milestone Construction was for the purchase of materials, labor and services for parking lot improvements. The project will include a new parking lot, a trail connection, restrooms and playground, according to council documents.

Funds came from a $1,189,396 balance of the Razorback Greenway improvements 2019 grant from the Walton Family Foundation and $645,463 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, which administers funds from FEMA, approved the bid and authorized the city to move forward, according to council documents.



