Bill to overhaul Arkansas Freedom of Information Act fails in House committee

A bill introduced Monday that would substantially overhaul the state’s Freedom of Information Act failed in committee at the state Legislature on Wednesday by a vote of 9 against and 4 in favor after more than three hours of testimony from opponents and supporters of the bill.

House Bill 1726, introduced by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, would have exempted many records from public scrutiny, drew vigorous opposition from members of the media, bloggers, county officials and others. Support was drawn from public officials at the county and municipal levels, with both sides using examples of abuse of the current Freedom of Information Act statutes from both sides of the issue.

Ray's bill would have exempted law enforcement records related to ongoing investigations from the act, and virtually any communications between agency officials and agency attorneys or records prepared or reviewed by attorneys would have been exempted under attorney-client privilege. It would have also triggered a requirement to pay for an employee or a contractor to fulfill the request at the rate of pay of the lowest paid employee or contractor with the necessary skill to process the request.

A second bill, House Bill 1610, by Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, was passed by the committee by a vote of 12 in favor and 3 against after about a half hour of testimony, most of which was in opposition to the bill. Bentley's bill would amend the Freedom of Information Act to allow informal meetings between governing body members so long as less than a third of the entire body is present. Under current law, a meeting between any two members of a governing body to discuss business before the body requires notice under the statute.

Ella Kreth, publisher of the Madison County Record, said an attempt by the Huntsville School Board in 2021 to cover up a sexual abuse scandal that occurred in the athletic department would never have come to light under Ray’s bill.

“The Madison County Record published a story exposing the school board's attempted cover-up of player-on-player sexual abuse that had taken place in the Huntsville boy's locker room for two years," Kreth said. "Upon learning of the assaults the first thing the district administration, school board members and personnel did was seek to cover up not only the assaults, but their failure to report the assaults to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline."

Kreth said the matter came to light when parents in the district approached the newspaper asking that the matter be looked into but she said the newspaper was stonewalled by district officials, forcing the newspaper to piece together the story through the use of documents obtained through the use of the state's Freedom of Information Act statutes. After finding documentation proving school officials knew of the abuse but failed to report it, Kreth said, the resulting story led to charges being brought against the coach and the superintendent.

"This bill would have protected their behavior, kept secret from the parents the district's attempts at the cover-up of their malfeasance and their failure to report the abuse," she said. "This bill would gut FOIA and would have not only allowed, but would have enabled the district's failure to report."